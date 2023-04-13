Femi Fani-Kayode mocks Peter Obi over deportation

Femi Fani-Kayode, the director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council’s New Media subcommittee, made fun of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee for president, for his interaction with immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

Fani-Kayode claimed that Obi was treated like a commoner by the British authorities as he was approached, detained, and deported back to Nigeria on Wednesday via his verified Twitter account.

In his tweet he stated; “Accosted, detained & deported back to Nigeria like a common … by the British authorities?”

“Why didn’t you say “yes daddy” to the immigration officer? Or better still why didn’t you call the little Englander or the little diva to put in a word for you.”

Recall that earlier on Wednesday (12 April 2023), the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office issued a statement claiming that Obi had been subjected to harassment by border officials at Heathrow Airport.

Obi was held and questioned for a duplicate violation, which means that someone has been impersonating Obi in London, according to the Campaign Council’s spokesman, Diran Onifade.

Obi, according to Onifade, just got back from London, where he spent Easter, and was saved by the impromptu action of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.

He contends that on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, Obi traveled from Nigeria to London’s Heathrow Airport and queued up for the required airport procedures when he was approached by an immigration official who gave him a detention note and told him to move aside.

In his words, he said, “He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.

“Since Obi’s face was already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home, and in Diaspora who are likely to be Obidients, the people quickly raised their voices wondering why he was being delayed,” Onifade added.

He adds that the immigration officers, who were equally surprised by the crowd’s response, were compelled to inform the audience that Obi was being questioned.

Onifade voiced alarm over the offense’s implication, which is that the impostor may be doing a variety of serious crimes and other questionable behaviors and having them recorded in Obi’s name.

“Since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the obidient Movement, and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people.” He said.

The Obi-Datti Media office claimed that since the February 25, 2023, presidential election, its principal has been the target of several attacks.