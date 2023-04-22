LIVING

USAfrica: Checkpoints and traffic challenges. By Joe Ikunna

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Joe Ikunna

I went to a friend’s wedding on Saturday April 15 in Awka, in Anambra State.

On the way back there was so much traffic.

My movement took me through Ihiala in Anambra, Mgbidi in Imo State, and UkwuOji in Imo state.
I got to the Ihiala checking point at 9.30pm.

The army had closed it with a bamboo stick. Anyone who needed to pass through had to get to the bamboo stick, walk over it to “see” the soldiers give them a generous tip, remove the bamboo stick, go back to your car behind the bamboo stick. Then, drive past the bamboo stick, and make a stop immediately after passing it. Replace the bamboo stick, and then go your way.…. The queue was miles long, as everyone went through the same process.

Like others who were stuck in the hold up, I wondered in frustration: What level of inhumanity is this?
then one wonders why the boys are angry?

Joe Ikenna

These check points exist at Ihiala, Mgbidi, and Ukwuoji. Anyone who does not pass the Ukwuoji check point before 10pm will end up sleeping at the check point till 6am in the morning….
What with the humiliation at these checkpoints, especially where everyone has to get down. People are ordered to raise their hands and walk past the checkpoint to wait for their driver on the other side of the road. This has been going on for more than two years!

What kind of life is this?
I could only conclude the obvious:
Igbo land is still under siege!

