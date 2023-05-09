USAfrica: “My Twin and I experienced discrimination”. By Zulu Ofoelue

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Zulu Ofoelue, CEO of Jungle Media in Nigeria

As we seek some answers to these questions of bigotry and hatred, we must note, though sadly, that right in our homeland, we have a perennial challenge of abject hate among our own citizens who have families- right in our own very backyard.

In Igboland, cases of Ohu/Amadi, Osu/Diala, Odenigbo/ Amadi dichotomy have led to several communal wars and bitter feuds that outlived our ancestors and still ongoing.

Family members are barred from marrying other families, they don’t use the same farmlands, or spots in community markets. It’s so bad that there is discrimination even in the church, where an Amadi avoids sitting on the same chair with a so-called Ohu, even if the Ohu is far wealthier than him or her.

In our Aro, it’s also a very serious matter despite the pretenses.

In my own compound in Ugbo, families of the so-called Ohus battle our own families of Amadi for supremacy and land ownership. That bitter feudńinherited from our ancestors.

Then there is the issue of twins. When my family first returned to Aro from our Enugu diaspora home, my twin brother and I experienced first-hand, the discrimination against twins. Men and women who learnt that we were twins were avoiding us!

A particular man led the pack, bit his wife loved us. Ironically, by the end of that year, his wife became pregnant and gave birth to a set of twins, thus humbling him. He had no choice than accept his children and wife, and lose some of his traditional roles.

I also learnt that my aunt had a set of twins as her first children in the 60s or so. The babies were seized from her and they disappeared till date. My aunt is about 76 or so today, but she never had any child ever again!

My mum told me she had two other sets of twins long before we were born. But she never mentioned what happened to those sets.

Looking at our history, and today’s realities in Igbo land, we still have a lot of hatreds, discriminations and genocidal attitudes toward our relatives, families and neighbours.

