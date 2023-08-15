Tinubu under pressure by U.S. over coup in Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday (Monday, August 14, 2023) reacted angrily to threats made by the military rulers of the Niger Republic to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, saying that this ran counter to the regime’s stated desire to end the crisis peacefully following the military leaders’ Sunday (August 13, 2023) rapprochement to embrace dialogue with ECOWAS.

Bazoum was overthrown in a coup, and the architects of the coup announced late Sunday that they had amassed sufficient evidence to bring charges against him for “high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

This was based on “contacts Bazoum had with nationals, foreign heads of state, and officials in international organizations,” according to the statement. However, in a statement on Monday, ECOWAS rebuked the coup leaders’ stance and said it had learnt of the threats “with stupefaction” in response to the conflicting signals coming from Niamey, the capital of Niger. The military leadership in the Republic of Niger are reportedly eager to reinstate constitutional order through peaceful methods, but this is yet another type of provocation.

Since the July 26 coup, Bazoum, 63, and his family have been detained at the president’s official mansion, raising concerns about his well-being there. Niger, meanwhile, asserted that it would be able to circumvent any sanctions put in place by ECOWAS as a result of the coup last month.

The new prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, said in an interview that was broadcast yesterday by the German channel Deutsche Welle: “We consider that even if it is an unfair challenge that has been forced on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we’ll triumph over it.

When ECOWAS closed its borders with landlocked Niger and cut off financial and electrical supplies, it prevented one of the world’s poorest nations from getting much-needed goods. Prior to this, military leaders said that the sanctions had made it difficult for citizens to obtain energy, food, and medicines and called them “illegal, inhumane, and humiliating.”

Zeine emphasized the significance of Niger’s relations with both Nigeria and the West African bloc while also expressing hope about a visit by a Nigerian delegation and discussions with ECOWAS.

“We have a great interest in preserving this important and historical relationship and also in having ECOWAS work on purely economic issues first,” he said.

“Because the basic principle of solidarity is to work to enable all the states that belong to this union to be in a position to create the conditions for prosperity, and also to ensure that each of the countries benefits from the solidarity of the community.”

The new authority should be trusted, he added. We have focused our efforts on providing them with the highest level of competence and honesty possible,” he stated.

Yesterday (Monday August 14, 2023), for the second time since the coup, Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the United States praised President Bola Tinubu’s ECOWAS leadership and reaffirmed American support for the group’s initiatives to reinstate constitutional order in Niger.

Washington added that it was “incredibly dismayed by the plan to try the detained president.”

Yesterday (Monday August 14, 2023), the African Union (AU) convened discussions on the Niger problem as the nation’s post-coup leaders sounded combative while also emphasizing dialogue as a viable resolution. Talks at the AU’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa were almost derailed by a flare-up over threats by the regime to prosecute the overthrown president of Niger, much like ECOWAS’ response.

According to a post by the pan-African organization on X, formerly known as Twitter, “AU’s Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the AU Commission, together with members from Niger and the ECOWAS West African bloc, were present.

Even though the AU communiqué was still anticipated last night, Mahamat showed extreme worry during the opening remarks on the alleged subpar conditions of Bazoum’s arrest, describing the way they were handled as “unacceptable.”

Bazoum was overthrown by members of his presidential guard after his historic victory in 2021. His removal sent shockwaves through West Africa, where Burkina Faso and Mali, both struggling with jihadist insurgencies, also experienced military takeovers. ECOWAS sanctioned Niger in an effort to halt the cascade, and this week it approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order.”

Niger, a landlocked country in the parched Sahel, is among the poorest and most unstable nations in the world. It usually comes in last on the UN’s (United Nations) Human Development Index, which measures prosperity.

Since achieving independence from France in 1960, the country had not gone through a peaceful transfer of power until Bazoum’s election in 2021. Before being overthrown in the fifth coup in the nation’s history, he had withstood two previous coup attempts.