POLITICS

Edo State: Shaibu resumes office today

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Edo State: Shaibu resumes office today

Following a one-month leave, Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, resumed his duties today to the apprehension of politicians, leaders, aides, and other observers of political events in the state.

In the past three weeks, there has been debate in the state about the deputy governor’s decision to file a lawsuit against his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the state House of Assembly, and others to thwart an alleged impeachment scheme.

The governor, along with other political leaders and organisations, denounced the action, comparing it to his deputy plotting a takeover.

Political observers have been anticipating today, and Shaibu’s chief press secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, told Vanguard yesterday (August 27, 2023) that his boss would resume.

Shaibu had earlier in the day attended the service of thanksgiving to mark the 60th anniversary of the referendum that gave rise to the Midwest Region, which eventually developed into Midwest State, Bendel State, and the present-day states of Edo and Delta.

Although several political figures have attempted to fix the situation, a source close to the governor claimed that Obaseki was still shaken by his deputy’s actions and may open a new office outside the Government House where he will handle official business.

The new office, which is around 1,500 meters from the infrequently used emergency entrance of the Government House, is not yet known to host exco meetings by the governor.

In a colloquium to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum, the governor will today (August 28, 2023) receive Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, as well as other participants from Delta and Edo states.

The state government is hosting a colloquium to bring together leaders from the two states and other stakeholders to map out a course for the future, according to a statement from the government’s chief press secretary, Andrew Okungbowa. This event is one of many planned celebrations for the referendum’s diamond anniversary.

 

You Might Also Like

CAF Champions League: Enyimba and Remo Stars out

Our Duty to the Next Generation, our commitment to excellence — Gov. Otti

Amusan was impacted by the AIU suspension

Mnangagwa emerges as President of Zimbabwe for the second term

Tinubu, Chicago State University, INEC and APM’s case 

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Our Duty to the Next Generation, our commitment to excellence — Gov. Otti Our Duty to the Next Generation, our commitment to excellence — Gov. Otti
Next Article CAF Champions League: Enyimba and Remo Stars out CAF Champions League: Enyimba and Remo Stars out
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights