Edo State: Shaibu resumes office today

Following a one-month leave, Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, resumed his duties today to the apprehension of politicians, leaders, aides, and other observers of political events in the state.

In the past three weeks, there has been debate in the state about the deputy governor’s decision to file a lawsuit against his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the state House of Assembly, and others to thwart an alleged impeachment scheme.

The governor, along with other political leaders and organisations, denounced the action, comparing it to his deputy plotting a takeover.

Political observers have been anticipating today, and Shaibu’s chief press secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, told Vanguard yesterday (August 27, 2023) that his boss would resume.

Shaibu had earlier in the day attended the service of thanksgiving to mark the 60th anniversary of the referendum that gave rise to the Midwest Region, which eventually developed into Midwest State, Bendel State, and the present-day states of Edo and Delta.

Although several political figures have attempted to fix the situation, a source close to the governor claimed that Obaseki was still shaken by his deputy’s actions and may open a new office outside the Government House where he will handle official business.

The new office, which is around 1,500 meters from the infrequently used emergency entrance of the Government House, is not yet known to host exco meetings by the governor.

In a colloquium to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum, the governor will today (August 28, 2023) receive Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, as well as other participants from Delta and Edo states.

The state government is hosting a colloquium to bring together leaders from the two states and other stakeholders to map out a course for the future, according to a statement from the government’s chief press secretary, Andrew Okungbowa. This event is one of many planned celebrations for the referendum’s diamond anniversary.