Biden named WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike council member on African diplomacy

Chiney Ogwumike, a basketball pundit for ESPN and a WNBA player, will be stepping into the world of international politics.

Ogwumike will serve on a new presidential advisory council that will be responsible for “promoting trade, investment, and educational exchanges” between the United States and African countries, according to President Biden’s announcement on Tuesday. According to a White House announcement, the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States will “enhance dialogue” between political figures and African Diaspora residents to “reinforce cultural, social, political and economic ties” between the United States and Africa.

Ogwumike, a Nigerian immigrant, was the only athlete named to the 12-person council.

“To have the opportunity to serve in a diplomatic capacity, knowing that representation matters and to be able to honor both of my cultures,” Ogwumike said in a telephone interview, “this feels like the calling of a lifetime for me.”

The council is said to be presided over by Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Vice President Harris originally announced the council at the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and the head of the Center for American Progress, Patrick Gaspard, are among the other council members who will hold their positions until 2025.

According to an official in the White House, “Chineye is a leader on and off the court who inspires the next generation both at home and around the world. With numerous trips to the African continent, Chineye represents the best of America and has shown a remarkable commitment to youth engagement.”

Ogwumike, who was raised in Texas, played four years at Stanford after being named a McDonald’s all-American at Cy-Fair High outside of Houston. She graduated as the Pac-12’s all-time leading scorer, and in the 2014 WNBA draft, she was chosen first overall. The two-time WNBA all-star has recently sought a second career as a television commentator, commentating the NBA for ESPN. This past season, she contributed 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Ogwumike hopes that her participation on the advisory board would advance her efforts to promote the rights of African women, which she began when she and her sister, WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike, organized a UNICEF fundraiser in 2014 in response to the kidnapping of Nigerian girls by the Islamist extremist group Boko Haram.

“There’s a colloquial Nigerian phrase: ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last.’ We’re not going to be last,” Ogwumike said. “We’re always aiming to be first, to win and to strive to be successful. Our parents preach that. The joke is that the Nigerian household expectation is that you’re a doctor, lawyer or engineer. But there are barriers to entry for African youth.

“My experience growing up in Houston allowed me to try basketball at age 10, and that transformed my whole life. The infrastructure for young girls back home, even for my cousins, is not the same. There’s a dichotomy of experience. Africa is full of beautiful, rich and proud traditions, but oftentimes there are patriarchal cultures where women and young girls are expected to fit a mold.”

Ogwumike studied abroad in Nigeria while an undergraduate at Stanford, where she focused on comparative international governance and African studies. Condoleezza Rice, a former secretary of state, served as her mentor. She became more interested in visiting her parents’ country of origin as a result of those educational opportunities, and plans to speak at Queen’s College in 2020, a boarding school for females in Lagos that her mother attended.