Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TRAVEL

France introduces new visa requirements for non-EU students

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
France introduces new visa requirements for non-EU students

France has recently implemented a deposit requirement for non-European Union (EU) student visa applicants, with potential refund options available under specific conditions. Alongside this initiative, the introduction of an annual proof of enrollment obligation has been announced. This development is aimed at managing potential expenses for non-EU student visa holders, covering various costs during their prospective stay in the country.

The specifics of the deposit requirement, including the exact amount, remain undisclosed at this time. However, it is clarified that the deposit will be refundable under specific circumstances, such as planned departure, successful permit renewal, or a change in visa category. Non-compliance with departure regulations, on the other hand, will result in the forfeiture of the deposit.

In addition to the deposit requirement, the French government is introducing an annual proof of enrollment obligation for all holders of long-term permits. This measure is designed to ensure ongoing compliance and transparency regarding the enrollment status of international students.

France continues to be a highly sought-after destination for students within the European Union, ranking sixth globally in hosting international students, according to UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics. Notably, China, India, and Vietnam are the top three countries of origin for a significant portion of international students in France, with China leading by over one million students studying abroad.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

A noteworthy trend is the significant increase in the number of French students studying abroad, positioning France as the sixth-ranked country of origin for international students. This surge reflects a remarkable 245% increase over the last five years.

The 2021-2022 academic year witnessed a record-breaking surge in international student enrollment in France, surpassing the 400,000 mark. This growth is primarily attributed to a 21% increase in the number of European students choosing France for their studies. Additionally, exchange programs during this period saw a substantial 46% increase.

These recent policy changes underscore France’s commitment to managing the influx of international students, striking a balance between welcoming students and addressing logistical considerations.

You Might Also Like

U.S. implements changes to visa interview waiver system

Senegal’s Supreme Court rejects Sonko’s appeal

Nevada man attacks judge in courtroom during sentencing

New York City files lawsuit against Texas bus companies

Microsoft introduces AI key on keyboards

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Senegal's Supreme Court rejects Sonko's appeal Senegal’s Supreme Court rejects Sonko’s appeal
Next Article U.S. implements changes to visa interview waiver system U.S. implements changes to visa interview waiver system
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
U.S. implements changes to visa interview waiver system
TRAVEL

U.S. implements changes to visa interview waiver system

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Senegal’s Supreme Court rejects Sonko’s appeal
Nevada man attacks judge in courtroom during sentencing
New York City files lawsuit against Texas bus companies
“White House for sale”, millions from foreign governments.
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights