France introduces new visa requirements for non-EU students

France has recently implemented a deposit requirement for non-European Union (EU) student visa applicants, with potential refund options available under specific conditions. Alongside this initiative, the introduction of an annual proof of enrollment obligation has been announced. This development is aimed at managing potential expenses for non-EU student visa holders, covering various costs during their prospective stay in the country.

The specifics of the deposit requirement, including the exact amount, remain undisclosed at this time. However, it is clarified that the deposit will be refundable under specific circumstances, such as planned departure, successful permit renewal, or a change in visa category. Non-compliance with departure regulations, on the other hand, will result in the forfeiture of the deposit.

In addition to the deposit requirement, the French government is introducing an annual proof of enrollment obligation for all holders of long-term permits. This measure is designed to ensure ongoing compliance and transparency regarding the enrollment status of international students.

France continues to be a highly sought-after destination for students within the European Union, ranking sixth globally in hosting international students, according to UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics. Notably, China, India, and Vietnam are the top three countries of origin for a significant portion of international students in France, with China leading by over one million students studying abroad.

A noteworthy trend is the significant increase in the number of French students studying abroad, positioning France as the sixth-ranked country of origin for international students. This surge reflects a remarkable 245% increase over the last five years.

The 2021-2022 academic year witnessed a record-breaking surge in international student enrollment in France, surpassing the 400,000 mark. This growth is primarily attributed to a 21% increase in the number of European students choosing France for their studies. Additionally, exchange programs during this period saw a substantial 46% increase.

These recent policy changes underscore France’s commitment to managing the influx of international students, striking a balance between welcoming students and addressing logistical considerations.