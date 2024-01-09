USAfrica: Why we need to look beyond government to improve society. By John Osonwa

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Dr. John Osonwa, a lawyer and contributor to USAfricaLive.com, is a Nigeria-based environmental matters, climate change and good governance advocate

What is in your hand? No other question has inspired as much greatness. Every time God asked that question, incredibly powerful things happened. In response to that question, and with full faith in God, Moses parted the Red Sea with a simple rod, Samson slew a thousand in battle with a simple jawbone from a dead animal, David slew Goliath with a simple sling and a stone, Jesus fed thousands using five loaves of bread and two pieces of fish.

When it comes to business and empowerment, it is always a mistake to rely solely on Government to initiate your transformative idea or project. Dangote did not have everything in his hands when he began building a refinery. Apple began in a garage. FedEx began with a few trucks. Every great achievement begins with a step forward.

Often we look to the government or wait for the government because of lack of confidence in ourselves or because of a perceived lack of resources — ignoring or devaluing what we have in our hand already (encompassing seed capital, intellectual capital, passion, contacts, and goodwill).

The enduring lesson from my 10 years of labours in Africa trying to initiate my One Billion Trees Project and other impactful Projects is that leaving your project initiation to government will bring frustration most times. Flawed politics, misplaced priorities, paucity of funds in the midst of competing challenges, and lack of passion from government officials will conspire to doom your dream.

Therefore, relying wholly on government, at any level, is a wrong premise and a wrong plan.

We must begin everything transformative ourselves and then leverage the reach and resources of government to expand it. That is the only formula that ensures success in Africa.

If you want it done, if you want it done right, if you want it done sustainably, do it yourself. And, do it now!