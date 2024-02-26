Biden sets to visit Southern border on same day as Trump

President Biden is scheduled to embark on a rare visit to the southern border on Thursday, February 29, 2024. His destination is Brownsville, Texas, coinciding with a previously scheduled border trip by former President Donald J. Trump. The forthcoming visit underscores the pressing concerns driving Mr. Biden and his administration regarding immigration, which has emerged as a significant political challenge. The Biden administration has witnessed a surge in migrant arrivals at the southern border, a trend that has been vigorously exploited by Mr. Trump and Republicans to criticize the Biden presidency.

Public opinion polls indicate a majority of Americans disapprove of Mr. Biden’s performance, with immigration cited as a primary area of concern among dissenting voters. During his visit to Brownsville, President Biden intends to engage with Border Patrol, law enforcement, and local officials, as confirmed by a White House official. The President is expected to attribute the migration crisis to House Republicans, who thwarted a bipartisan legislative package aimed at imposing stringent border restrictions, and to call upon Congress to collaboratively address the issue.

While President Biden has contemplated executive actions aimed at curbing asylum claims for border crossers, no new directives are anticipated during his Thursday visit, according to sources. Details regarding the timing of his travel and the possibility of public remarks remain undisclosed.

Concurrently, Mr. Trump is scheduled to visit Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday, intending to draw attention to the immigration crisis and assign culpability to President Biden, according to an individual familiar with Mr. Trump’s plans. Mr. Trump is expected to highlight instances of migrant-related crimes and recent high-profile incidents, such as the tragic killing of a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia involving an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela.

In response to news of President Biden’s visit, Mr. Trump attributed blame for the aforementioned killing to his political rival, emphasizing his commitment to sealing the border and initiating deportations upon assuming office.

Brownsville, historically impacted by surges in illegal crossings, serves as a focal point for President Biden’s visit, coinciding with efforts by the White House to recalibrate its approach to border-related issues. While the Biden administration initially refrained from publicly addressing the border situation, the mounting crisis prompted a strategic reassessment. Republicans, who had criticized President Biden for purportedly weak border security, contributed to the deadlock by rejecting bipartisan immigration legislation, wary of granting Mr. Biden a policy victory.

President Biden’s advisors interpret this opposition as an opportunity to counter Republican narratives and emphasize the GOP’s alleged politicking rather than substantive engagement with the crisis. Moreover, Democratic officials advocate for holding Republicans accountable for reneging on provisions previously advocated by Trump allies.

During a recent fundraising event in Los Altos Hills, Calif., President Biden reiterated concerns over border chaos and insufficient resources, attributing the situation to Republican obstructionism. He emphasized the need for funding to enhance border security measures, including the detection of illicit substances like fentanyl.

The proposed executive order, aimed at border closures in response to surges in unlawful crossings, is likely to face legal challenges. Nonetheless, its consideration signals the administration’s intent to address the crisis and exert pressure on Republicans to seek legislative solutions.

President Biden’s visit to the border aims to mitigate potential political repercussions, reminiscent of previous criticisms regarding his response to crises, as evidenced by delays in visiting affected communities, such as East Palestine, Ohio, following a train derailment. Mr. Trump’s subsequent visit to the area intensified accusations of neglect against the Biden administration.