Ronna McDaniel resigns after pressure from Trump

Republican Party leader Ronna McDaniel announced her resignation on Monday amidst significant internal shifts, following sustained pressure from the party’s presumptive 2024 nominee, Donald Trump. This development underscores the considerable influence wielded by former President Trump as he gears up for a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November. Trump’s intentions for reform within the Republican National Committee (RNC) became apparent after his resounding victory in South Carolina’s primary on February 5, besting the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley.

In the aftermath of a meeting with McDaniel on February 5, Trump took to social media to express his intent to advocate for changes within the RNC following South Carolina’s primary. A week later, Trump endorsed Michael Whatley, Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, as the prospective RNC chair, alongside Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, as co-chair. This strategic maneuver aims to solidify Trump’s influence within the organization, despite Whatley’s repetition of Trump’s unproven claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election, as reported by CNN.

McDaniel, in her statement, emphasized her commitment to the tradition of organizational change within the RNC post-nomination, expressing her dedication to reclaiming the White House and securing victories for Republicans in the upcoming elections. She acknowledged Trump’s support and outlined the effective date of her resignation, set for the RNC’s spring meeting on March 8, shortly after the Super Tuesday Republican nominating contests across 15 states and one U.S. territory. Concurrently, RNC co-chair Drew McKissick declared his intention to step down.

The RNC holds a pivotal role in fundraising for the nominee, disseminating the party’s message, mobilizing resources, and driving voter turnout. The successor to McDaniel faces the formidable task of uniting a fractured party, exacerbated by internal criticisms regarding fundraising and electoral performance, notably Trump’s defeat in 2020 and the party’s subpar showing in the 2022 midterm elections.

February saw heightened scrutiny of McDaniel’s leadership, fueled by financial disclosures revealing the RNC’s diminished cash reserves, plummeting to $8 million by December’s end, the lowest level in a decade. Compounding concerns, the Democratic National Committee outpaced the RNC in campaign fundraising. A tense encounter between Trump and McDaniel on February 5, characterized by discord, highlighted financial strains exacerbated by donors diverting contributions to Turning Point USA, helmed by Charlie Kirk, further straining the RNC’s financial standing.

As Trump endeavors to consolidate his grip on party leadership, a resolution was submitted by an RNC member to bar the party from covering Trump’s legal expenses, amidst ongoing legal battles and civil judgments totaling approximately $540 million against him. Lara Trump, when asked about the RNC potentially covering her father-in-law’s legal fees, refrained from ruling out the possibility.

McDaniel’s ascension to RNC chair stemmed from her pivotal role in securing Michigan’s support for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, prompting Trump’s endorsement despite her familial ties to Mitt Romney, a vocal critic turned U.S. senator from Utah. Romney’s scathing rebuke of Trump in March 2016, denouncing him as a “phony” and a “fraud,” underscores the deep-seated divisions within the Republican Party.

