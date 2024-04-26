Zaria conversations on improving security and national unity (2), By Jibrin Ibrahim

In a recent dialogue series in Zaria, scholars and experts convened to discuss strategies aimed at improving national unity and security in Nigeria. One of the key takeaways from the discussions was the urgent need to develop a new form of leadership capable of mobilizing the country’s potentials for development.

The discussions underscored the importance of recognizing the serious state of the Nigerian state, emphasizing the imperative of collective consciousness to address the challenges facing the nation. Participants emphasized the need to revisit fundamental principles, such as the unity of God and the commonality of worship among Nigerians, as highlighted in historical texts dating back to 1958.

Another critical aspect addressed was the fulfillment of Nigeria’s national pledge on education for all. The speakers lamented the current state of the educational system, noting that millions of Nigerian children remain out of school, posing a significant obstacle to national development.

Furthermore, the conversations delved into the regional dynamics of West Africa, particularly the return of coups d’état and the challenges of democratic erosion. The recent coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger raised concerns about political instability and the resurgence of authoritarianism in the region. However, it also highlighted the opportunity to address issues of French neo-colonialism, particularly in Francophone countries.

The dialogue also stressed the importance of inter-cultural marriages and the promotion of diversity as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution. Participants acknowledged the increasing trend of inter-marriages among young Nigerians from different cultural backgrounds as a positive sign of national unity.

In addressing these challenges, the speakers emphasized the need for visionary leadership capable of driving comprehensive reforms. They called for a paradigm shift in leadership to prioritize national development over personal gains, highlighting the importance of effective governance and accountability.

The discussions concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to work towards the reconstruction of the Nigerian state. This entails fostering unity, promoting education, addressing regional dynamics, and fostering inclusive leadership.

The dialogue series in Zaria served as a platform for critical reflections and insights into the pressing issues facing Nigeria. Moving forward, the recommendations and strategies proposed during the discussions are expected to inform policy initiatives aimed at fostering national unity, security, and development.

