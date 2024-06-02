South Africa: Ramaphosa calls for unity as ANC loses majority

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africa’s political parties to collaborate for the country’s benefit as final election results confirmed that his African National Congress (ANC) had lost its majority for the first time.

The result, announced on Sunday, June 2, 2024, marks the worst election performance for the ANC—Africa’s oldest liberation movement, once led by Nelson Mandela—since it came to power 30 years ago, ending white minority rule.

Voters, disillusioned with joblessness, inequality, and rolling blackouts, reduced support for the ANC to 40.2%, down from 57.5% in the 2019 parliamentary vote. Official results showed the ANC winning 159 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly, down from 230 previously.

This outcome means that the ANC must now share power, likely with a major political rival, to maintain governance—a first in South Africa’s post-apartheid history.

“South Africans expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, overcome their differences, and act together for the good of everyone. That’s what South Africans have said,” Ramaphosa stated after the electoral commission announced the final results. He called the election a “victory for our democracy.”

Political parties now have two weeks to negotiate a deal before the new parliament convenes to choose a president, who would likely still hail from the ANC, as it remains the largest force. “This is the time for all of us to put South Africa first,” Ramaphosa emphasized.

Earlier on Sunday, ANC officials acknowledged the humbling result, noting they had “nothing to celebrate” but expressed support for Ramaphosa. They dismissed calls for his resignation. Fikile Mbalula, the ANC’s secretary general, asserted, “That is a no-go area,” in response to speculation about Ramaphosa’s leadership. “Did we commit mistakes? Yes, we did. In governance and everywhere else,” he admitted, adding that the ANC is now committed to forming a stable and effective government.

The ANC’s leadership will meet on Tuesday to chart the path forward. COSATU—South Africa’s largest trade union group and a major ANC ally—also rallied behind Ramaphosa. “What’s key is that a coalition be led by the ANC and President Ramaphosa,” COSATU spokesman Matthew Parks said.

Before Wednesday’s vote, the ANC had won every national election by a landslide since 1994. However, over the last decade, its support has waned. The main opposition party, the white-led, pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA), received 21.8% of the vote. uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former President Jacob Zuma and named after the ANC’s former armed wing, secured 14.6%, significantly impacting the ANC’s support. Despite outperforming expectations, MK indicated it might challenge the results in court. The far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, garnered 9.5%.

The potential for an ANC alliance with either the EFF or MK has unsettled South Africa’s business community and international investors, who prefer a coalition that includes the DA. DA leader John Steenhuisen stated on the party’s YouTube channel that the DA had formed a team to initiate talks with other parties to prevent such an alliance, which he termed a “doomsday coalition.” “For the Democratic Alliance, burying our heads in the sand while South Africa faces its greatest threat since the dawn of democracy is not an option,” he said.

The small Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), a conservative Zulu party with a stronghold in KwaZulu-Natal province, winning nearly 4% of the vote, was set to meet separately on Sunday to discuss its next steps. Local media reported that the DA might be open to a cooperation pact with the ANC, supporting it in key decisions in exchange for top parliamentary positions. The IFP would also be part of such a deal.

“I would almost certainly think the ANC wouldn’t just go with the DA. They would most probably go with somebody like the IFP as well just because of the perception that the DA is a very white party,” said Melanie Verwoerd, a political analyst.

(Reuters)