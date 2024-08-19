Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Revised Eco-Levy Tax proposal set to return to Kenyan Parliament

A revised version of the controversial eco-levy tax will soon be presented in Kenya’s Parliament. Treasury Secretary John Mbadi, in an interview with Citizen TV Kenya, confirmed that “about 49 measures” are under consideration as part of a tax amendment bill.

The eco-levy tax is designed to reduce pollution and improve waste management at both the office and household levels.

In contrast to the initial proposal, the revised version will exclude sanitary towels, as emphasized by the newly appointed Treasury Secretary. However, companies remain a focus for the authorities. The minister addressed opposition from U.S. beverage manufacturer Coca-Cola, which has challenged the 10 percent levy on all locally manufactured plastics.

“They will tell us why they oppose it,” Mbadi stated. “This country is not a dumping place. If you are injurious to the environment, then you must pay for helping make good the harm that you have caused.”

In addition, the government plans to increase tax revenue by extending the tax amnesty period by six months.

The cancellation of Kenya’s Finance Bill 2024 in June came after widespread anti-tax protests, which forced President William Ruto to reconsider the budget and seek alternative revenue sources. During last week’s handover ceremony, Treasury Secretary Mbadi expressed his intention to reinstate some provisions from the scrapped finance bill.

