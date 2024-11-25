Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Malagasy and Ivorian authorities disrupt Islamic State network

At the end of July, security forces in Madagascar and Côte d’Ivoire dismantled an Islamic State (IS) network, as reported by Le Monde. This network was allegedly established to facilitate the movement of jihadists from the Middle East to Europe.

The operation, conducted with support from American and French intelligence agencies, led to the arrest of eight individuals—Syrians and Iraqis—in Madagascar and Côte d’Ivoire. These suspects are accused of providing counterfeit documents and visas to jihadists, enabling their travel.

At the core of this network are three former IS fighters from the same Syrian family. According to the investigation, they set up the operation in Antananarivo, Madagascar, after being released from a Sudanese prison two years ago. From this base, they reportedly coordinated with accomplices in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ivorian cell is further suspected of planning a terrorist attack during the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Despite the collapse of its self-declared caliphate in 2019, the Islamic State continues to seek strategic footholds in Europe and Africa, posing ongoing security threats to both regions.

