Nigeria’s leadership and governance without strategy. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa, contributor of opinion/commentary

Leadership is a delicate balancing act that requires very good education, vision, strategy, and decisiveness. In Nigeria, however, the governance model under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bogus Renewed Hope agenda increasingly mirrors a perilous gamble – a high-stakes game where the President seems to navigate the ship of state with no compass or map, merely adjusting the sails reactively. Policies are introduced without depth, promises are made without substance, and interventions occur only when the damage becomes too glaring to ignore. What results is a cycle of trial and error that sacrifices national stability and progress at the altar of improvisation.

From the onset of this administration, the pattern has been clear: governance is reactive, not proactive. Appointments are made in haste, only to be reconsidered. Policies are rushed through implementation phases, creating more confusion than clarity. Take, for example, the removal of fuel subsidies. While touted as a bold reform to liberate government finances, the policy was rolled out without any substantial palliative measures to cushion the immediate impact on Nigerians. The result? Spiraling inflation, increased poverty, and a fragile economy teetering on the brink.

Similarly, the currency devaluation policy under the previous administration – a legacy problem this government inherited – was bungled in its continuity. Despite warnings from economic experts about the likely chaos, the policy was implemented in haste, causing hardship for millions. The current administration’s half-hearted attempts to manage its fallout exemplify a leadership style that waits for crises to explode before taking action.

Nigeria’s political landscape under the Renewed Hope agenda eerily resembles the blind faith dynamics often seen in certain religious circles. Leaders make lofty promises, deliver hollow performances, and rely on the unwavering loyalty of a disillusioned populace. Just as some churchgoers cling to the hypnotic proclamations of pastors who promise miracles without evidence, many Nigerians continue to defend the government’s missteps under the guise of “renewed hope.”

Consider the similarities: both rely on emotional manipulation over logic. In the same way that dubious pastors exploit the “Touch not God’s anointed” mantra to evade accountability, political leaders invoke nationalistic rhetoric and claims of future prosperity to deflect criticism. This pattern is particularly evident in the President’s communication style – unrealistic or vague assurances of a better tomorrow, either anchored to bogus and incoherent strategies and timelines or unanchored at all.

Two factors absorb the blows of this trial-and-error governance: the country’s vast economic resources and its largely apathetic population. Nigeria remains one of the world’s largest oil producers, with significant untapped potential in agriculture, minerals, and human capital. These resources act as a buffer against complete collapse, masking the inefficiency of leadership. However, they are finite and vulnerable to mismanagement.

The real danger lies in the population’s conditioned apathy. Years of systemic corruption, failed promises, and socioeconomic hardship have numbed the public to governmental missteps. Citizens who should demand better instead settle for mediocrity, excusing failures as “normal” or “part of the process.” This apathy not only emboldens leaders to govern poorly but also creates a vacuum where accountability and transparency should thrive.

Nigeria’s governance crisis is not unique, but it stands in stark contrast to other African nations that have demonstrated what strategic leadership can achieve.

Rwanda’s Transformative Leadership

Under President Paul Kagame, Rwanda has emerged as a model of efficiency and strategic governance in Africa. Policies are meticulously planned, implemented with precision, and constantly evaluated for impact. The country has transformed from a post-genocide wasteland to a thriving hub of innovation, tourism, and development. Botswana’s Prudent Management

Botswana, despite its smaller population and resources, has consistently ranked as one of Africa’s least corrupt and best-governed nations. Strategic management of diamond revenues and investments in education and healthcare have propelled the country to steady growth.

Both examples highlight what Nigeria lacks: a leadership ethos grounded in long-term planning, transparency, and accountability.

The stakes for Nigeria are too high for the government to continue its haphazard approach. Unemployment is soaring, inflation is crippling, and insecurity remains a persistent threat. Meanwhile, the government’s inconsistent messaging – promising relief while implementing austerity – erodes public trust.

The fuel subsidy saga, for instance, exemplifies the economic risks of gambling with governance. While subsidy removal was necessary, its execution betrayed a lack of foresight. Palliatives, job creation schemes, or even tax breaks could have softened the blow for ordinary Nigerians. Instead, the government plunged millions into deeper poverty and triggered widespread discontent.

Leadership is not a lottery, nor is it a stage for perpetual improvisation. Nigeria’s leaders must abandon their “Naija bet” style of governance and adopt a more calculated, evidence-based approach exemplified by former President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007). This requires:

Comprehensive Planning

Policies must be backed by research, stakeholder engagement, and clear implementation roadmaps. Accountability Mechanisms

Transparency in government spending and performance metrics should become the norm, not the exception. Public Engagement

Leaders must rebuild trust by involving citizens in decision-making and addressing their concerns transparently. Institutional Reforms

Strengthening institutions to enforce checks and balances is critical to curbing the culture of mediocrity, underperformance, corruption, and impunity.

Nigeria’s future cannot be entrusted to the whims of a leadership style that prioritizes reaction over strategy, emotion over logic, and promises over performance. The Renewed Hope agenda must evolve into a genuine framework for sustainable development, or it risks becoming another chapter in Nigeria’s long history of failed governance.

The President must recognize that governance is not a game of chance but a deliberate, disciplined endeavor. The stakes are too high, and the costs of failure are borne by millions of Nigerians whose patience and resilience have limits.