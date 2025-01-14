U.S. and Nigeria sign $2 million grant to expand broadband infrastructure

The United States and Nigerian governments have signed a $2,095,000 grant to evaluate the feasibility of deploying over 90,000 kilometers of new fiber optic backbone infrastructure across Nigeria.

The announcement was made during the inaugural U.S.-Nigeria Technology Dialogue held on January 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event was led by U.S. Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell and featured a senior Nigerian delegation headed by the Honorable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

The dialogue aims to address opportunities and challenges in digital transformation between the two nations. According to an official statement, “The United States and Nigeria signed a new $2,095,000 grant to assess the viability of the deployment of at least 90,000 km of new fiber optic backbone infrastructure across Nigeria.”

Partnership Objectives

The grant, funded by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan 2020–2025. The plan aims to increase broadband penetration from 42.27% to 70%, ensuring that at least 90% of Nigeria’s population has access to affordable and reliable broadband coverage.

Deputy Secretary Campbell underscored the importance of this collaboration, stating that the project would enhance digital infrastructure and connectivity, which are critical to Nigeria’s economic growth. He added that the initiative would also support Nigeria’s efforts in digital skills development and talent cultivation.

Insights from the Dialogue

During the event, U.S. and Nigerian officials discussed a range of topics to bolster their digital economies, including:

• Strengthening the resilience and security of essential services and facilities.

• Promoting digital trade, e-commerce, and innovation-driven economic growth.

• Developing a skilled workforce to address the demands of the digital age.

The dialogue also emphasized expanding the AI partnership between both countries, focusing on capacity building, infrastructure development, and rights-respecting governance in the digital ecosystem. Information integrity and the promotion of ethical digital practices were also key points of discussion.

Public-Private Sector Collaboration

Following the formal dialogue, a roundtable discussion was hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, featuring over 25 U.S. and Nigerian companies from various sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, digital infrastructure, fintech, and cybersecurity.

Key takeaways from the discussion included:

• Opportunities for collaboration between public and private sectors to foster innovation and digital talent development.

• The role of critical infrastructure in advancing AI and emerging technologies to support inclusive growth.

Future Initiatives

Both governments agreed to hold a virtual expert exchange on AI-enabled biotechnology. The focus of this initiative will be to explore how AI and biotechnology can address global challenges in health and food security, with particular emphasis on sub-Saharan Africa.

This dialogue and the resulting partnerships are expected to lay a strong foundation for advancing digital transformation and innovation across Nigeria, fostering economic growth and resilience.