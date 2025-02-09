Super Bowl 2025: Key storylines beyond the game

While American football fans tune in for the high-stakes action, acrobatic catches, and hard-hitting plays, many viewers are equally captivated by the non-sporting spectacle surrounding the Super Bowl. From star-studded performances to high-profile commercials, this year’s event promises plenty of off-field excitement.

The showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 23:30 GMT (18:30 EST) on Sunday, February 9, at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Will Kendrick Lamar Perform Not Like Us?



Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show for the second time, supported by fellow artist SZA.

Lamar recently had a triumphant run at the Grammy Awards, winning five accolades, including Song of the Year for Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at hip-hop rival Drake. While fans anticipate it as part of his setlist, Lamar may choose to omit it following Drake’s recent lawsuit alleging defamation and harassment.

Will Lamar shy away from the controversy, or will he perform the song in front of what could be the largest television audience in U.S. history? Last year’s Super Bowl set a record with over 123 million American viewers.

Will Taylor Swift Walk Away With a Ring?

Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce aims to secure his fourth Super Bowl ring, and speculation is growing that this victory could mark the end of his illustrious career.

However, for many, Kelce is more widely recognized as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. Their relationship became public in 2023, and Swift famously joined him on the field to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win last year.

Swift’s fans, known as “Swifties,” will be watching closely, not just for the game’s outcome but for any post-game surprises. Rumors have circulated online about a possible engagement. When asked by reporters if he had plans to propose, Kelce responded with a playful smile: “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

David Beckham and Matt Damon’s Unlikely Connection

Super Bowl commercials are some of the most expensive advertising slots in the world. This year, at least ten ads were sold for more than £6.4 million ($8 million) each, according to Variety—setting a new record.

With such a hefty price tag, brands strive to make their ads unforgettable. One of this year’s highlights is a Stella Artois commercial featuring David Beckham, who discovers he has a long-lost twin brother in the U.S.—played by none other than Matt Damon, under the name “Dave Beckham.”

Other high-profile advertisements include:

• Hellmann’s Mayonnaise recreating the famous deli scene from When Harry Met Sally, starring Sydney Sweeney.

• Häagen-Dazs featuring Fast & Furious actors promoting its ice cream.

• Squarespace enlisting Barry Keoghan.

• HexClad with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay promoting its cookware.

Donald Trump Set to Make Super Bowl History

President Donald Trump will make history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl.

Trump, now in his second term, is no stranger to the NFL. He attended a game in October 2024 while campaigning for re-election. Over the years, he has been vocal about his disagreements with league commissioner Roger Goodell, criticizing rule changes and expressing strong opposition to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice.

Fox, which is broadcasting the Super Bowl, will also air an exclusive interview with the president during its pre-game coverage, focusing on his first 100 days in office.

NFL Removes “End Racism” Slogan

For the first time since 2020, the NFL will not feature the slogan “End Racism” during the Super Bowl.

The league insists that this decision is unrelated to the current political climate under the Trump administration, which recently eliminated diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the federal government. Instead, the NFL cites recent national tragedies as the reason for the change.

In place of “End Racism,” the league will promote the messages “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us,” following the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack in New Orleans and the recent wildfires in California.

Commissioner Goodell reaffirmed the NFL’s commitment to diversity: “We’ve not only convinced ourselves, we’ve proven it to ourselves,” he said. “It does make the NFL better.”

National Anthem Performance

This year’s national anthem will be performed by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jon Batiste.

Fans will be paying close attention, as past performers have occasionally stumbled over the lyrics—most notably Christina Aguilera. Meanwhile, bettors will be watching the clock, as the length of the performance is a popular Super Bowl betting category.

Other pre-game musical performances include:

• America the Beautiful, performed by Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle.

• Lift Every Voice and Sing, performed by Ledisi.

With these storylines and more, the 2025 Super Bowl is shaping up to be as entertaining off the field as it is on it.