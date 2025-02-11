Why Nigerian marriages end up in divorce in America, Canada, Europe and elsewhere in diaspora. By B. T. O Ikegwuoha

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Prof. Ikegwuoha, a scholar of political science, governance, and capacity development, is a Contributing Editor of USAfricaonline.com

There are many factors and several reasons that contribute to the high rate of divorce among Nigerians in America, Canada, Europe, and in Diaspora. My concentration will squarely rest on Nigerians in the United States of America.

Cultural Differences Between Nigeria and America:

Nigerians in America do experience cultural shock and difficulties adjusting to the American civilization and way of life, which puts a strain on many Nigerian marriages. Different Expectations Between Wives and Husbands; Men and Women:

Men and women from Nigeria may have different expectations of marriage and family life. This has in most cases led to can financial crisis, conflicts and ultimately, divorce. Financial Stress:

The pressure to succeed financially in America and expectations from families and society in Nigeria can be overwhelming, leading to stress and tension in most Nigerian marriages in the United States. Lack of Family Support in America:

In Nigeria, extended family members often play a significant role in supporting couples, such as child care, and in helping most young families navigate marital disputes and resolve conflicts. However, in America, Nigerians do not have access to this support system. In Nigeria, marriage tends to be between the two families of the couple, while in America, spouses work at a crossroads with each other as individuals and not jointly. In some cases, visiting couples’ parents ignite the flames of disunity, disintegration, and divorce. Changing Roles and Expectations:

Wives (women) from Nigeria realize and appreciate the new experience of greater freedom and independence in America. This has, for the most part, led to changes in Nigerian wives’ roles and expectations within the marriage in the United States. Communication Challenges:

Nigerian couples who live, study, and work in America may experience communication challenges due to differences in communication styles. In Nigeria, communication is mostly a directive from the husband to his wife and children. In the United States, it is democratic in nature and most Nigerian husbands are unable to handle a change is leadership roles, command, and control. Infidelity and Trust Issues:

The stress of living in America, combined with the freedom and anonymity of being in a civilized Western world, can lead to infidelity and trust issues. This seems to be escalating, compounding, complicated, and exacerbating the problem. Different Parenting Styles:

Married Nigerian couples do have different experiences, worldviews, and exposures, including having different parenting styles, which tend to lead the spouses into conflicts and tension in their marriages. Lack of Counseling and Support:

Formal psychological therapy and counseling is not a part of Nigerian culture that is masculine and hierarchical in nature. So, Nigerians in America not only ignore counseling opportunities and support services that can help them navigate the challenges of marriage and family life. Statistical Factors:

According to the American Community Survey (2019), Nigerians have one of the highest divorce rates among African immigrant groups in the United States. It is therefore very essential to note that, the above factors that have been enumerated can vary across individuals and couples, and not all Nigerian couples in America have experienced these challenges. ⁠Additionally, many Nigerian couples in America have successful and happy marriages.

Consulted Texts:

American Community Survey (2019). “Marital Events of Americans”: 2019.

Falola, T., & Heaton, M. M. (2008). “A History of Nigeria.” Cambridge University Press.

Okoro, C. (2017). “The Impact of Cultural Differences on Marital Satisfaction Among Nigerian Immigrants in the United States”. Journal of Black Studies, 48(5), 456-475.