Tinubu rejects AU peace and security restructuring, calls for phased reforms

President Bola Tinubu has opposed a proposal to divide the African Union’s (AU) Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS) into two separate entities, warning that such a move could weaken conflict resolution mechanisms and governance structures across the continent.

Speaking at the 38th AU Summit, Tinubu—who also serves as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)—was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. During deliberations on the AU reforms report, he emphasized the importance of strengthening existing structures rather than expanding bureaucracies unnecessarily.

While commending Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Kenyan President William Ruto for their leadership in advancing AU reforms, Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting initiatives that streamline operations and enhance efficiency. This includes backing the establishment of a Heads of State and Government Oversight Committee on AU reforms, to be led by President Ruto.

Additionally, he supported the recommendation to limit the AU Summit agenda to no more than three strategic items to ensure greater focus and effectiveness.

Opposition to Splitting PAPS

A key aspect of Tinubu’s intervention was his firm rejection of the proposal to restructure PAPS into two separate departments. He warned that such a move would result in unnecessary expenditures and could destabilize the AU’s political affairs and security framework.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, a Nigerian diplomat who was re-elected as the head of PAPS at the summit, has played a critical role in overseeing political affairs, peacekeeping, and security efforts within the AU.

“We do not support the proposal to reconfigure the Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS) as the reconfiguration of the PAPS Department in the way currently suggested will only lead us to incur more expenditure needlessly,” Tinubu stated in a speech delivered by Ambassador Tuggar.

“We already have a SOD under the Directorate of PAPS. We cannot have a Peace Support Operations Directorate independent of the Directorate of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

“We believe any attempt to create another department from the existing one will destabilise the AU political affairs and peace and security process. It is also important that issues that were never brought to the attention of Member States are not part of the reform,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Sunday.

Call for a Phased Reform Approach

Emphasizing the need for inclusiveness and transparency, Tinubu advocated for a structured and phased approach to AU reforms. He urged member states to prioritize the implementation of already agreed-upon policies rather than pursuing a sweeping overhaul.

“It is in this connection that Nigeria wishes to reiterate that instead of seeking to reach consensus on all fronts of our reform at one sweep, we should concentrate on areas where we have already reached consensus. There is no harm in carrying out reform in phases. It would be an error to continue seeking consultation on all fronts in perpetuity,” Tinubu noted.

Nigeria’s Commitment to AU Reform

• President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to supporting AU reforms that promote efficiency, inclusivity, and stability.

• However, he cautioned against reforms that could disrupt the existing governance framework without clear benefits.

• With Nigeria’s growing influence in regional security and diplomacy, Tinubu’s position underscores a broader strategy aimed at ensuring AU reforms strengthen—rather than complicate—the organization’s peace and governance mandate.

