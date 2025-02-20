Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TRAVEL

Canadian visa: Ribadu stay back in hell. By Aniedobe

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Canadian visa: Ribadu stay back in hell. By Aniedobe

Nigerians, you people sef.

So Canada gave visa to half the delegation of those who were going to honor their fallen veterans

And denied Visa to the rest including una Chief of Defense Staff

And una National Security Adviser is saying that they should go to Hell

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigerians should be thankful to Canada for teaching them a little sense on fiscal responsibility.

For a country that is struggling to conserve foreign exchange EXACTLY how many people need to attend the ceremony in Canada?

Kpata kpata seven, if at all.

You will find, I am most certain, that the entourage is eye popping huge.

And in that entourage are embedded many people who are using the opportunity to flee the hell hole our leaders created in Nigeria.

Canada knows that their “ceremonial” visit doubles as conduit for illegal immigration.

They took a reasonable number

And told the rest stay back and enjoy their Hell.

Ribadu, clean the Hell hole called Nigeria.

Insecurity and hunger are driving Nigerians insane.

And they all want to jappa.

And they piggy back on Official visits to do so.

Canada knows.

God bless Canada for shaming Nigerian officials who are frittering away foreign exchange in the midst of severe hunger and penury.

And enabling japparation.

Don’t go to Canada to honor their dead military.

When your living military is hungry.

 

You Might Also Like

U.S. appeals court upholds injunction against Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Nigeria: FG sues Binance for $79.5 billion over tax evasion and economic losses

Nigeria’s money supply rises to N110.98 trillion amid inflation concerns

Private Polytechnics urge Tinubu to end HND-Bachelor’s degree dichotomy

USAfrica: The gift and duty of lineage. By Chioma Oleka- Onyewuchi.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S. appeals court upholds injunction against Trump's birthright citizenship order U.S. appeals court upholds injunction against Trump’s birthright citizenship order
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
U.S. appeals court upholds injunction against Trump's birthright citizenship order
NEWS

U.S. appeals court upholds injunction against Trump’s birthright citizenship order

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: FG sues Binance for $79.5 billion over tax evasion and economic losses
Nigeria’s money supply rises to N110.98 trillion amid inflation concerns
Private Polytechnics urge Tinubu to end HND-Bachelor’s degree dichotomy
USAfrica: The gift and duty of lineage. By Chioma Oleka- Onyewuchi.
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad