Libya set to launch first oil exploration bid in 17 years

(Reuters) – After nearly 17 years, Libya is preparing to host a new bidding round for oil exploration, marking a significant step in revitalizing its energy sector.

The announcement was made on Monday in a televised address by the acting Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Masoud Suleman.

As Africa’s second-largest oil producer and a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Libya holds a crucial position in the global oil market. However, foreign investors have remained cautious due to the ongoing political instability following the 2011 overthrow of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Frequent disputes between rival armed factions over oil revenues have often resulted in the shutdown of key oil fields. In August, Libya lost more than half of its oil production, with exports halted at several ports. These disruptions lasted for over a month before production gradually resumed in early October.

This new bidding round represents a critical milestone for Libya, offering companies the opportunity to explore untapped oil fields and potentially boost the country’s production capacity.