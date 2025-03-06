Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

OAGF confirms remita will remain operational amid launch of TMRAS

OAGF confirms remita will remain operational amid launch of TMRAS

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has assured the public that Remita, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-approved payment gateway, will remain operational despite the launch of the new Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS).

This clarification was made in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 4, by OAGF spokesperson Bawa Mokwa, as reported by Channels TV. Mokwa emphasized that Remita will be integrated into TMRAS along with other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) to enhance payment liberalization.

“Remita is one of the secured channels of revenue payment, but there are many others. The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) will now allow these other secure payment platforms to connect.

So, it will not be only Remita, but all the other payment service providers that are licensed by the CBN will be able to operate,” they stated.

Background on TMRAS Implementation

According to Nairametrics, the Federal Government launched TMRAS as a replacement for the Remita platform. The new system will be implemented in two phases:

• Phase 1 (Commencing March 4, 2025): Covers Naira-denominated payments and collections, automatic tax deductions, and improved financial oversight.

• Phase 2 (Scheduled for June 1, 2025): Introduces foreign exchange transactions, integration with MDA Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and activation of a budget module for non-budgetary MDAs.

The OAGF explained that the TMRAS policy was developed based on directives from President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, with the objective of improving treasury revenue assurance and enhancing budget performance across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) is designed to coordinate, streamline, and manage the Federal Government’s revenue collections and payments for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

It will guarantee the liberalization of government revenue payment processes, enhance revenue collections, and aid efficient, timely analysis of the information regarding such transactions,” the office stated.

Government’s Plan for Payment Infrastructure

The OAGF also stated that the government is working towards assuming control of the front-end payment infrastructure for its revenue collection system.

Previously, this infrastructure was managed by SystemSpecs, the company behind the Remita platform, which has served as the gateway for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) since 2012. The transition aims to expand the collection system to accommodate other CBN-licensed payment solution service providers.

Despite these changes, the OAGF advised revenue payers and the general public to continue using Remita for federal government transactions and directed them to visit www.fgntreasury.gov.ng for further payment instructions.

