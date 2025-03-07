U.S.: Justice Department to prioritize immigration cases, expand border prosecutor hiring

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department will prioritize hiring prosecutors in offices near U.S. borders to enforce President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, despite a federal hiring freeze, according to newly appointed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The directive aims to increase staffing for cases related to illegal entry into the United States, drug and human trafficking, and cartel activity, Blanche stated in a memo to department staff on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters.

“Border Districts have a unique role to play in these efforts,” Blanche wrote in the memo.

The exemption from the hiring freeze will apply to U.S. attorney’s offices along the U.S.-Mexico border, including Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern California. It will also extend to districts in Florida, as well as New York and Vermont near the Canadian border, where Blanche noted a rise in illegal immigration in recent years.

Justice Department Shifts Focus to Immigration Enforcement

The decision underscores the Trump administration’s renewed focus on immigration-related crimes. Justice Department officials have already directed prosecutors to scale back enforcement in areas such as foreign bribery and covert influence to concentrate on immigration issues. Prosecutors have been instructed to pursue the most serious charges available in immigration-related cases.

Blanche, a former top criminal defense attorney for Trump, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday and sworn in as the department’s second-highest-ranking official on Thursday.

He encouraged attorneys at the Justice Department’s Washington headquarters to voluntarily accept transfers to border districts and suggested that mandatory relocations could occur if an insufficient number of lawyers volunteered.

Additionally, federal prosecutors in those regions will seek to bring terrorism-related charges against certain cartels that Trump has designated as foreign terrorist organizations, Blanche wrote in the memo.

The Justice Department will also pursue cases against local officials and advocacy groups accused of obstructing federal immigration enforcement and harboring undocumented immigrants, according to the memo.