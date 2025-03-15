Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ugandan Judge convicted of human trafficking in UK

Ugandan Judge convicted of human trafficking in UK

(Africanews) – A Ugandan High Court judge and United Nations judicial officer, Lydia Mugambe, has been found guilty of human trafficking and conspiracy to intimidate a victim in a case that has stunned observers.

Mugambe was arrested in the United Kingdom under the Modern Slavery Act. Police bodycam footage captured her shock as officers informed her of the charges. She insisted she had diplomatic immunity and denied any wrongdoing.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Mugambe had exploited a young Ugandan woman by deceiving her about the purpose of her travel to the UK and subjecting her to unfair working conditions.

The prosecution also alleged that she conspired with Uganda’s Deputy High Commissioner, John Leonard Mugerwa, to facilitate the woman’s entry into the country. In return, Mugambe allegedly agreed to intervene in a legal matter involving Mugerwa.

The victim, whose identity is protected, told the court she felt isolated and trapped while in the UK. Mugambe, who was pursuing a law PhD at the University of Oxford, denied coercing the woman into unpaid labor, insisting she had always treated her with kindness.

Following the verdict, Thames Valley Police confirmed that the United Nations had waived any diplomatic immunity Mugambe may have had as a UN judge.

Gasps filled the courtroom when the guilty verdict was announced, and proceedings were briefly halted after Mugambe appeared unwell.

This case underscores growing concerns about labor exploitation and the abuse of diplomatic privileges.

