U.S. VP says Green Cards don’t give holders indefinite right to be in the US

US VP JD Vance outlined the Trump administration’s stance on critical issues such as immigration, deportation, and border security. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to reducing illegal migration, bolstering border security, and increasing deportations, while defending tariffs to boost American jobs and investment.

Vance addressed the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and green-card holder, recently arrested for allegedly “spreading pro-Hamas propaganda.”

Vance said on Fox News that “A green card holder… doesn’t have an indefinite right to be in the United States.

He added, “This is not fundamentally about free speech. Yes, it’s about national security, but it’s also more importantly about who we, as an American public, decide gets to join our national community.” He indicated that the Trump administration is ready to act against student visa holders or other non-citizens involved in activities considered a threat. “I think we’ll certainly see some people who get deported on student visas if we determine that it’s not in the best interest of the United States to have them in our country,” Vance said.

(Join our ETNRI WhatsApp channel for all the latest updates)

Immigration and Border Security

On immigration enforcement, Vance highlighted the Trump administration’s focus on reducing illegal migration. He said migrant crossings at the southern border have dropped by “well over 95%” since Trump returned to office in January. With border security in place, Vance noted that the administration is now focusing on increasing deportations. “We’re building that capacity up,”

Vance commended the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and “border czar” Tom Homan for implementing self-deportation policies. “We’re going to encourage a lot of people to self-deport. We don’t have to knock on your door. Before that happens, why don’t you get on a plane and go home yourself?” he added.