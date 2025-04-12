NollyBabes, Tochi and Ebele, stars of the Nigerian movie industry. By Okey Anueyiagu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Okey Anueyiagu, Professor of Political Economy, public policy analyst and author of the book ‘Biafra, The Horrors of War, The Story of A Child Soldier’, is a contributor to USAfrica.

Essential, the Black entertainment magazine

in their March/April 2025 edition, featured a celebration of Nigeria’s movie industry’s joy and pride, Nollywood.

This feature showcased two of the Anueyiagu sisters: Tochi and Ebele. They are the progenitors of NollyBabes, a platform that exhibits and promotes the dazzling icons of the nostalgia of the Nigerian movie culture and industry.

Tochi, a lawyer and a yoga instructor, and Ebele, a Communications graduate, and an aspiring movie-maker, both live in New York City. They are married pursuing on their past times, an intense expression of their love’s transformative strengths in exploring the events from their homeland of Nigeria in the arena of the movies, especially, movies of long lost memories and times.

Most of these long forgotten movies have lived in our memories and have retained their frosty and fiery lustre overtime, despite the poor quality renderings of the acting and production.

Tochi and Ebele have managed a striking balance of a reassemblage of these lost memories, and have also, represented them with such supreme power and magnetism to the world.

They have realized their vision of exploring the Nigerian culture and ways of life, using the movie sanctuaries where the people’s nature, working in perfect harmony, meets the world’s treasured moments.

Embracing the fading luminous spirit of Nigeria, and its many possibilities and positive attributes, Tochi and Ebele have captivated the country and its people’s attention and its striking talents and placed them on the World through the magnificent ESSENCE magazine. They have given

loud and powerful voices and advocacy to the goodness of Nigeria and its people.

This is despite the tragic trauma of the politics of their country of so many decades.

I invite you to read Essence Magazine and appreciate the Excellence of Tochi and Ebele ANUEYIAGU’s NOLLY BABES endeavors on the world stage.

These two Awka, Anambra State young ladies have given the world a reason to notice and admire the hidden exceptionalism of Nigeria.