Farewell Kenneth Walker, pan-Africanist, tv journalist. By Charles Chidi Achodo

Achodo, USAfrica projects adviser, is a specialist on international development and former banker.

Kenneth Walker, known especially for the U.S ABC News television reporting and insights during the 1990s transition from apartheid

to the emergence of multiracial democracy in South Africa led by Nelson Mandela.

Mr. Walker lived as a remarkable professional,

a distinguished African-American (Black) brother and a renowned journalist.

Hence, it was with great sadness that I learned a few days of his passing in the United States on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Our friendship began and grew during the 16 years of his work as a journalist in South Africa. He covered the region and other areas such as Liberia and Sierra Leone.

I remember when we met for the first time in 2000 at the airport in Abidjan, and the first question he asked me was : “Do you per chance know Chido Nwangwu?”

I said “Yes, Chido Nwangwu of USAfricaonline.com is my boyhood friend. We lost contact after he left Nigeria for the United States”.

His reply was : “I will be reconnecting you two for the millennia”. And, he did.

Since then we remained in close contact as it turned out we were neighbors in Pretoria. I chatted with him almost every month — especially during his initial health battle and after he got a kidney donation.

In 2018, Charlie Bell, a former schoolmate, donated a kidney for Kenneth’s transplant after a prolonged wait. I was overjoyed by that miraculous turn of events. The bond between the two grew stronger thereafter.

I recall Kenneth had requested a traditional Nigerian attire, and I was pleased to send two as gifts. He wore them with great delight and dignity.

His astute coverage of these countries’ post-conflict reconstruction and post-independence challenges remain unique in the perspective he brought to bear during these periods.

In South Africa, he saw some parallels with the Jim Crow laws in the USA. In Sierra Leone and Liberia, he critically raised the effects of colonialism and failed institutions as well the disruptive influences they had in the traditional pathway that Africa would have had without colonial experiences.

We debated these issues at his home in South Africa and at my place or home of Ambassador Lorenzo Witherspoon.

His coverage of events in Liberia and Sierra Leone brought tremendous international support for these countries.

We debated on reparations and also the need for brilliant and dedicated African-Americans to explore dragging the US leadership to the ICC on crime against humanity especially with racism and slavery.

In all the issues of developing Africa, we differed whenever I proposed benevolent dictatorship.

We differed on religion too not necessarily on its importance but between Christianity and other faith.

I believe the historical role of the church especially in the US in endorsing and justifying slavery and racism made you question its legitimacy. The emergence of Christian nationalism and how it shaped the Trump MAGA movement and politics made it worse to convince him.

As I prepared for a new assignment in Sierra Leone, I still vividly recall how he assisted my family in settling into our new life in South Africa.

Only a few weeks ago we chatted and exchanged views on events in Africa.

Ken’s love for Africa was evident, and his knowledge of the continent was very deep and insightful. Although he traced his ancestry to Angola, I always believed he had a strong affinity for Nigeria.

Kenneth Walker had a profound impact on the African communities, providing support to countless individuals who relocated to the US. His passing is being mourned by our friends in South Africa. There is hardly any recent African country and presidents he didn’t meet and had regular contact.

He was not only an exceptional journalist but also a gracious host. I will always cherish memories of the parties he organized. His reputation as a master host was rivaled only by Ambassador Witherspoon. I am certain that Jeff Koinange and the rest of the team will deeply miss you. You had a unique gift for forming connections with people from all over the world.

Your appreciation for the arts, particularly painting and sculpture, was truly fascinating. You instilled in me a deeper appreciation for these art forms and introduced me to various genres of music.

You embodied the essence of a Renaissance man, possessing a broad intellectual range, a love for fine cuisine and wine, and a passion for music.

Rest in peace, my dear friend and brother. I take comfort in knowing that you have finally reunited with your parents and daughter.

Farewell Ken. You will be deeply missed!