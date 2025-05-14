The patriots and the inevitability of resetting Nigeria

This message is for concerned and patriotic Nigerians who may have missed the news of the momentous Inauguration Ceremony of Convening/Coordinating Committee of The National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy initiated by The Patriots, in collaboration with Nigerian Political Summit Group(NPSG), under the Chairmanship of His Excellency,Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON,CFR.

The Patriots comprise of eminent Nigerians from all walks of life who are passionate and committed to reinventing a Nigerian political system that works for all and whose founding Chairman is the late legal luminary, Chief F.R.A. Williams,QC,SAN.

The inauguration held physically on May 1st, 2025 at the Patriots Secretariat, FRA Williams Chambers, 1 Sagamu Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos, with some members of the Committee joining virtually. The Co-Chairmen of the Committee are H.E. Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,CFR, former Governor of Sokoto State and H.E. Senator Gbenga Daniel,CON, former Governor of Ogun State, and they were physically present.The Secretary of the Committee, HRH Barbara Etim Jones, participated online.

The main objective of this auspicious National Political Summit is to facilitate a broad National Consensus on the most suitable and inclusive Governance system and political architecture for Nigeria under the broad theme “Actualising A Constitutional Democracy That Works for All in Nigeria”. It is very obvious to most patriotic Nigerians that the current governance structure and leadership selection process is just not working for Nigeria. The challenge in the past has been on building a national consensus on reengineering the very suboptimal political system but by the grace of God/Allah, the desired consensus is now in sight.

This historic Pan Nigerian Summit will hold at Abuja on 10th and 11th June,2025, and the expected key deliverable will be an inclusive Legislative Bill to be presented to the Federal Government for urgent reform of the Nigerian Constitution.

On a personal note, I believe that what Nigerians DO with the outcome of this upcoming historic all inclusive National Political Summit will largely determine whether the inevitable Revolution that will take place in Nigeria between 2027 and 2031 will be a PEACEFUL or VIOLENT REVOLUTION. The Journey to a New and Better Nigeria has commenced and all well meaning Nigerians are enjoined to play their own role towards achieving the desired objective – ”A NIGERIA THAT WORKS FOR ALL”. The Patriots are only facilitators.

In my next two messages, I will be sharing my thoughts with fellow committed patriotic Nigerians on how we can achieve a truly progressive peaceful Revolution in our country by RESETTING NIGERIA in the Year 2031 through the implementation of the outcome of the National Political Summit between May 29th, 2027 and May 29th, 2031.

Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Oju.

Chairman, Board of Trustees,

South East-South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) & a Member of the Patriots.

13th May, 2025.