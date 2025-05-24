Nigerian army dismantles militant camp in Abia State

In a decisive counter-insurgency operation, troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation UDO KA have successfully dismantled a suspected militant hideout in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State. The operation, carried out on Thursday, May 23, followed actionable intelligence that led to a coordinated assault on a known base in the Ebubengwa/Abayi Nchokoro community.

According to a situation report from the 144 Battalion (Rear), the mission was executed by six platoons comprising 49 soldiers each. The troops were reinforced by an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), a gun truck, and six Hilux vehicles.

During the raid, the soldiers engaged and overpowered the armed occupants of the camp. A significant cache of weapons was recovered at the site, including one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), four AK-47 rifles, a G3 rifle, three pump-action shotguns, and over 1,400 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Additional items retrieved include multiple laptops, mobile phones, CCTV equipment, external hard drives, ritual garments, food supplies, and a total of ₦11.75 million in cash, along with $27,000 in foreign currency. Also seized were two power generators and a Wi-Fi router believed to have supported the group’s communications.

The operation further uncovered and destroyed a large shrine, suspected to have served as a spiritual base for the militants. Vehicles found at the location—including three SUVs, two buses, a tricycle, and two motorcycles—were either confiscated or destroyed to prevent further use by criminal elements.

The Nigerian Army noted that the militants retreated under heavy fire, abandoning the camp and leaving visible traces of blood, suggesting casualties among their ranks. While the number of enemy casualties remains undetermined, the Army confirmed that one soldier was killed and two others injured during the confrontation.

The fallen soldier’s remains have been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia, while the wounded personnel are receiving medical care in Aba and are reported to be in stable condition.

A total of 630 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 235 rounds of 12.7mm were expended in the operation. The area is now secured, with troops conducting routine patrols to ensure continued peace and deter any resurgence of militant activity in the region.