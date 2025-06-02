Dozens feared dead in coordinated attacks on Benue communities

At least 33 individuals are feared dead following a series of coordinated attacks by suspected herdsmen on communities in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State. The assaults, which occurred on Sunday evening (June 1, 2025), have left many residents missing and forced hundreds to flee their homes as affected villages began conducting headcounts on Monday.

One of the worst-hit areas, Tse-Antswam in Naka town the administrative center of Gwer West LGA, came under siege around 7 p.m. on Sunday. According to a local leader, Patrick Modoom, the attack resulted in multiple fatalities and widespread displacement.

“Seventeen corpses have so far been recovered at Tse-Antswam, a community by the LGEA primary school Naka, close to the Federal Government Dam project,” he told Channels Television via telephone.

Modoom further explained that efforts to ascertain the full scale of the tragedy were ongoing.

“Many people are still missing as headcount is being carried out, with many others displaced into the primary school where police personnel from the town and vigilantes are providing security,” he said.

He expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of response from nearby security forces.

“This attack happened not too far from the military checkpoint from Naka town but not a single response from the military when we raised alarm about the attack, leaving our people vulnerable while the attack lasted,” he lamented.

The widespread nature of the violence has brought Gwer West to the brink, with 14 out of the area’s 15 council wards previously impacted by similar attacks. Until now, Naka had served as a refuge—but the latest violence has shattered that sense of security, even at the local government headquarters.

In neighboring Apa LGA, 16 people were reportedly killed in separate attacks on Edikwu and Ankpali communities. Lawmaker Abu Umoru, who represents the Apa State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, confirmed the figures.

“Sixteen persons have been confirmed killed but many are still missing,” he stated.

The weekend was already marred by insecurity when 14 female traders traveling in a Benue Link bus were abducted along the Owukpa road after returning from a market in Enugu State. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

As of the time of this report, the Benue State Police Command has not issued any official statement regarding the latest incidents.