Agbedo congratulates Anakwenze on appointment as Abagana Regent

The former Director of the Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS), University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Chris Agbedo, has congratulated Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze on his appointment as the Regent of Abagana community. He expressed confidence in Dr. Anakwenze’s ability to provide stable and visionary leadership, given his impressive track record as a cultural icon, global Igbo leader, and philanthropist.

“Dr. Anakwenze brings to the regency a wealth of experience and an abiding love for Igbo heritage,” Prof. Agbedo noted. “His past collaborations with the Centre for Igbo Studies at UNN, particularly in championing the establishment of a world-class Igbo Cultural Village Complex through the Council of Igbo States in the Americas (CISA) and the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), attest to his commitment to the promotion of Igbo civilization.”

Prof. Agbedo wished the new Regent good health, wisdom, and divine guidance as he pilots the affairs of the community pending the enthronement of a new Igwe.

The appointment of Dr. Anakwenze by the Anambra State Government was signed on May 19, 2025, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne. The government also expressed its support and best wishes for a successful tenure.

(UNN)