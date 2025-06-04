Agbedo congratulates Anakwenze on appointment as Abagana Regent

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Agbedo congratulates Anakwenze on appointment as Abagana Regent
Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, of Abagana

The former Director of the Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS), University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Chris Agbedo, has congratulated Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze on his appointment as the Regent of Abagana community. He expressed confidence in Dr. Anakwenze’s ability to provide stable and visionary leadership, given his impressive track record as a cultural icon, global Igbo leader, and philanthropist.

“Dr. Anakwenze brings to the regency a wealth of experience and an abiding love for Igbo heritage,” Prof. Agbedo noted. “His past collaborations with the Centre for Igbo Studies at UNN, particularly in championing the establishment of a world-class Igbo Cultural Village Complex through the Council of Igbo States in the Americas (CISA) and the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), attest to his commitment to the promotion of Igbo civilization.”

Prof. Agbedo wished the new Regent good health, wisdom, and divine guidance as he pilots the affairs of the community pending the enthronement of a new Igwe.

The appointment of Dr. Anakwenze by the Anambra State Government was signed on May 19, 2025, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne. The government also expressed its support and best wishes for a successful tenure.
(UNN)

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Reconciling the ‘Okonkwo’ vs. ‘Obierika’ tension in Igbo political strategy. By Chudi Okoye Reconciling the ‘Okonkwo’ vs. ‘Obierika’ tension in Igbo political strategy. By Chudi Okoye
Next Article ICC clears way for in absentia hearing against Uganda’s rebel leader Kony ICC clears way for in absentia hearing against Uganda’s rebel leader Kony

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!