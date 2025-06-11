Eucharia Anunobi: How Sickle Cell Took My Marriage, Career, and Only Son”

Eucharia Anunobi: How Sickle Cell Took My Marriage, Career, and Only Son"

I got married in 2000 & had a son named Raymond. But after he was born, my marriage started to have problems…

Unfortunately for us. Our son turned out to be a sickle cell patient. We had to go from one hospital after another, paying many medical bills. This caused stress on our love..

My husband & I blamed each other. I saw my son suffer. Our relationship changed from husband & wife to just fighting about money & our son’s care. In 2006, our marriage ended, and I was left alone with our son. My husband abandoned us..

I cried a lot. It was too hard & I couldn’t do things I loved, like acting despite that, i was at the peek of my career but i watched my career crashed. Sadly, my son d’iad too, he was just 17 years old. Apparently, sickle cell did not only ruin my career, it als ended my marriage & took my son away from me..

Now why did i share this? I believe this can help a young couple out there whom are about to make thesame mistake we did. Pls, know your genotype before you fall in love or marry. Sickle cell disease can really cause a lot of pain. it’s real! It’s not always about what you want, also consider the health & well-being of your future kids.

Nollywood actress – Eucharia Anunobi

