Ohanaeze appeals to Tinubu to name INEC hqtrs after Prof. Nwosu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended President Bola Tinubu for recognising and honouring Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, requesting him to name the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Headquarters after him.

Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, stated this while reacting to Tinubu’s June 12 speech and conferment of posthumous to late Nwosu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Nwosu conducted the June 12, 1993 election which was adjudged freeest and fairest election till date in which Chief Moshood Abiola won.

President Tinubu on Thursday June 12, 2025 confered the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award on Nwosu.

Chukwu described the gesture as a welcome development, saying the Federal Government had done the needful by honouring Nwosu whom he said, made a generational sacrifice with real courage by upholding the mandate of Abiola.

“The idea of honouring him is welcomed, though, it is late but at least we appreciate the fact that he has been honoured”.

Chukwu, however, appealed to Federal Government to further take a fundamental step by naming INEC Headquarters after Nwosu.

“It is also our desire that INEC Headquarters should be named after Prof Humphrey Nwosu for the virtue of his role in Nigeria’s democracy during the military,” he said.