Slovenia to launch one-year remote work visa

Starting November 21, 2025, Slovenia will officially join the list of European nations offering a digital nomad visa, providing remote workers with a one-year residence permit to live and work from the picturesque Central European country. This marks the first time Slovenia has introduced a dedicated immigration pathway specifically for location-independent professionals.

The new visa enables foreign nationals to legally reside in Slovenia while working remotely for companies or clients outside the country, allowing them to enjoy Slovenia’s stunning landscapes and quality European lifestyle—without participating in the local job market.

Who Can Apply for Slovenia’s Digital Nomad Visa?

The visa is available only to non-EU/EEA citizens who work remotely and fall into any of the following categories:

• Employees of foreign-based companies

• Freelancers or contractors offering services to foreign clients

• Self-employed professionals using digital tools to serve non-Slovenian clients

Important Note: Applicants must not engage in any employment or offer services to businesses or individuals located within Slovenia.

Visa Duration and Renewal Rules

• The digital nomad visa is valid for 12 months.

• It cannot be renewed. However, applicants are allowed to reapply after a six-month break following the expiry of the previous permit.

• This provides a flexible structure for remote workers planning short- to mid-term stays.

Financial Requirements: Proof of Income

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient income to support themselves during their stay. Acceptable forms of proof include:

• Employment contracts or service agreements

• Recent payslips

• Bank statements showing consistent monthly income

Note: The exact minimum income threshold will be determined based on forthcoming government guidelines.

Application Process: In Slovenia or Abroad

There are two ways to apply:

1. From outside Slovenia – through a Slovenian embassy or consulate

2. From within Slovenia – by applying at a local administrative office

If applying from within Slovenia, applicants will receive a temporary residence certificate, which allows them to remain in the country legally while their application is being processed.

Can Family Members Join?

Yes, dependent family members (such as spouses and children) are eligible to apply for residence permits under the same program. These dependent permits will have the same validity period (12 months) as the primary applicant’s.

However, just like the main applicant, dependents are not permitted to work in Slovenia unless they also qualify as remote workers employed by a non-Slovenian entity.

Restrictions: What You Cannot Do

This visa is strictly for remote work. The following activities are prohibited:

• Working for a Slovenian-based company

• Offering services or selling products within Slovenia

• Earning any income from sources located inside Slovenia

Violating these terms could result in visa cancellation or future entry bans.

Why Choose Slovenia?

Slovenia is rapidly gaining popularity among digital nomads for its:

• Alpine beauty and charming towns

• Safe and stable environment

• Affordable cost of living compared to Western Europe

• Well-developed infrastructure and digital connectivity

The new visa offers a compelling opportunity for remote workers seeking both comfort and compliance in a European setting.

Finally, Slovenia’s digital nomad visa is a significant and welcome development for global remote professionals. With its clear eligibility rules, family inclusion, and non-renewable but repeatable structure, it presents an attractive option for those looking to explore Europe without the red tape of long-term immigration hurdles.