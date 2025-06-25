CBN blames Governors for delays in N85bn health centre project

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has attributed delays in completing its ambitious N85 billion primary healthcare project to ongoing litigations involving the Nigeria Governors Forum and other concerned parties. According to court filings exclusively obtained by Nairametrics, these legal challenges have disrupted the construction of 190 out of 774 planned health centres nationwide.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1797/2024, reveals that approximately 584 healthcare facilities have been completed under the program. However, the apex bank claims that pending lawsuits have hampered the project’s full execution, describing the litigants as “interlopers.”

Background of the Dispute

The origin of the dispute dates back to a 2007 contract approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the construction of a comprehensive primary healthcare center in every Local Government Area (LGA) and Area Council across Nigeria.

In September 2024, the Registered Trustees of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), listed as the fourth defendant, entered into a contract worth N85,744,539,66 for the execution of the project.

Claimants’ Position

The plaintiffs, who claim to be residents of Boki LGA in Cross River State and Brass LGA in Bayelsa State, allege that the elected local government chairpersons were not involved in the decision-making process and that no healthcare centers had been constructed in their respective areas.

In November 2024, attorneys Onabe Wilfred Ewoh and Fayenengigha Israel Jacob filed a suit against the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the CBN Governor. They contend that these federal officers lacked the legal authority to approve deductions from the statutory allocations of all 774 LGAs without the express consent of the elected chairpersons.

Their request includes:

“An order of this Honourable Court restraining the 1st to 5th Defendants from further deducting the sum of N85,744,539.66, any other sum to be paid to the 5th Defendant without the consent of the democratically elected chairpersons of the Local Government Areas and Area Councils,”

Policy Context and Government Efforts

▪ The litigation comes amid broader efforts by the federal government to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the country.

▪ On April 23, 2025, the Federal Government announced it had revitalized over 901 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

▪ Plans are also underway to upgrade an additional 2,701 PHCs, aiming to ensure at least one fully functional health center in every ward nationwide.

Bottom Line

While the federal government pushes ahead with healthcare reforms and revitalization projects, the fate of this longstanding N85 billion initiative remains uncertain—tied up in court battles over procedural and constitutional questions surrounding local government autonomy and fiscal authority.