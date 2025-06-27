A toddler’s premonition. By Abdu Rafiu

Abdu Rafiu is the contributor of the Ram Column

A video went viral last week showing a boy, presumably four years old, struggling with his father who was trying to undergo boarding formalities at Ahmadabad Airport in India for a London-bound flight. That was on Friday, the 13th of this month. When it was time for the father to pass through security and head for the departure hall, the mother handed the boy to the father for parting kiss. None of them knew it was going to be the last kiss. The boy leaned over to the father, not wanting to be separated from him. Amidst vigorous protest by the boy, the man sought to hand him over to the mother, but heclung to his shirt. The man managed to get the chap back into the arms of his mother. Still resisting, the little boy fought free of the arms of his mother, ran after the father and held him by the tip of his shirt. When the man extricated himself once more from the hold of his son, he moved swiftly to the security check point and headed for the departure lounge. The boy was still protesting and struggling with the mother. He again fought free and removed his T-shirt.

He ran from the mother and was rolling on the ground outside the checking-in hall. When he could not see his father he ran again, turning a bend to see if he could catch a glimpse of him. It was a very touching, emotional parting between the son and his father. Alas, it was a definitive parting! Barely two minutes after take-off, the aircraft lost height; it came down and plunged into a residential area called Meghani Nagar, hitting a medical college hostel. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner killed 241 persons and 29 on the ground, among them eight local people and four medical students, according to Associated Press (AP) report. Only one passenger survived. The young boy’s father was among the host of the dead!Altogether, 270 bodies were taken to Civil Hospital in Ahmadabad. The only survivor, a Briton but of India descent was discharged from the hospital the following day. He was quoted as saying, “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.” Doctors said he was “not very badly injured…no issues.”

He lost his brother sitting in a different row.The survivor told CNN that he did not know how he managed to escape and for some time, he thought he also was going to die. He saw other passengers die in front of him. “But when I opened my eyes, I realised I was alive and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and escape from where I could.” He said he escaped through a small space near the door by his seat!

The puzzle to us mankind is how come that of the 242 passengers that included 169 Indians, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian, only one person survived and was hurt only in the hand as he fled from the aircraft that was already in flames? There have been reports of similar miracles. It could be a small child who is saved in a vehicle crash, or saved in a flood sweeping through and ravaging a town. The parents and its siblings are gone. The story was told some years back. A man resident in Abuja had a business meeting in Lagos. His flight was in the evening and the last. But his wife was feeling uneasy about the trip. She sought to persuade him to make the trip the following morning.

The man said he needed to be in Lagos in the said evening to avoid rush. He would like to rest properly and get to the meeting well refreshed. As is customary, his wife started pack his luggage. Still feeling uneasy, the woman went back to dissuade her hubby from flying. The man refused and was getting irritated. The woman cleverly locked her man inside and was dragging her feet, purporting to be packing. When the man checked the time, he saw he was running late. He tried to open the door, he found it locked. He began to bang the door, already very anxious. There was an argument, when she came to open the door and apologised that she did it absent-mindedly but anyway, she had managed to put some items in the suitcase.

They jumped into the car. The man was driving furiously. At the last stretch after negotiating the bend close to the airport, they saw the aircraft had taking off. The man was so upset that in his anger, he asked the wife to get out his car, the marriage was over! “No, you are not a good wife”, he said to her. The woman was to find her way back home to pack her load and leave the house. He said to her that he had observed she did not wish him well. He turned and headed home, still boiling. When he reached home, as his guard was opening the gate, he heard breaking news and the news was that the aircraft he was to board to Lagos had crashed near Agege in the suburb of Lagos and there were no survivors! Shaking, he thought he was in a dream land. After he regained his composure, he turned back to find his wife who had saved his life. While he was grateful, he also felt guilty. He found her still looking for a taxi to take her back home.

He jumped out of the car and knelt before her, seeking forgiveness. He told her what had happened in Lagos. With tears in their eyes, he said to her that next time not only was she to lock him in, but should also throw the key into River Niger! The lady saved her husband listening to her intuition that flows from the abundance of her spiritual endowment. It was a manifestation of an essence women carry and which make them women. With the special spiritual enrichment they are more sensitive, more perceptive and more intuitive. With it they are radiant and fine. They are pervious. It is an essence men lack and are,therefore, coarse. With the richness they are like flowers that attract the rays of the sun, for the overall wellbeing of the plant. They form an unbreakable bridge between humanity and the Higher Light Realm, the Spiritual Realm generally referred to as Paradise so that they can be a channel of radiations from the Light Realm to the earth to ennoble our world and dissolve dark and evil alleys.

How do we explain what would generally be described as miraculous escapes that perplex our world every now and then? How come some die and some live in moments of horror? The boy who clung to his father: what was he seeing? What were their ties? Where were they coming from because each child chooses the circumstances of his birth. Did he want to go with his father or he did not want his father to travel and he had to roll on the ground in protest? We may not know. What we may need to know from the unique enlightenment spreading, In The Light of Truth, in these times is that children or adults wrap around their essence substances of the intervening planes between the Spiritual Realm and the earth.

These constitute the soul with the spirit as the core. Life is real in the Beyond as it is on earth with all the organs in activity, such as the organ of sight and of hearing. From the principle of development and incarnation children come at varying degrees of inner maturity, some with carry-overs from previous earth lives. Although all children are generally protected and their free will inactive until they hit adulthood and through their generative power they awaken to the world, and they begin to bear responsibility. Until then they use their imitation instinct. But because of varying degrees of inner maturity with which each comes back to the earth through re-embodiment called reincarnation, for some children, it is one leg on earth and one leg in the ethereal between age one and age seven and so are able to pick promptings of the ethereal.

They could have premonitions about calamities and they cry inconsolably. They cannot communicate what are seeing. Uncorrupted children as opposed to ill-bred children also see and relate with nature beings that some would announce to their Mums are their friends. The nature beings speak with them. Those that come with carry-overs of knowledge and skillsare called prodigies. They manifest abilities that confound the world. A German boy, Christian Heineken, for example, learnt to speak Latin and French fluently at the age of three. We cannot so easily forget the Black American, more known as the Blind Slave Boy, Thomas Greene Bethune; he staged concert at the age of seven and was reputed to know by heart more than 5, 000 compositions. Frederic Chopin, Johann Hummel and Yehudi Menuhin staged public concerts at the age of 11. Mozart and Schubert began to compose before they were 12. In other words, there is no new spirit on earth. There is no single human being who is living on earth today for the first time.

Reincarnation stops when each one of us has washed his linen clean. Some of the dross we gather around our neck as we are called away. Each opportunity of a reincarnation is a resit examination to work on ourselves and pass to be able to move to the next class. But there is no dross without consequences, a great many invoking unspeakable torment in the Beyond and suffering on earth. The harvest of any seed sown is in multiples. If the seeds are sown by many people at the same time, the fruits will ripen for harvesting for the sowers at the same time. We are now in the season of maize, for example. All who planted maize at the same period are harvesting it and in bags and baskets at the same time.

In the same way, when the fruits of our thoughts, action, speech and volition are ripe, radiation threads link the sowers to reap the fruits through the outworking of the immutable, incorruptible, living and self-acting laws, the Law of Sowing and Reaping which is uniform everywhere as they operate in all Creation.Through the threads circumstances are created for harvesting so that there can be collective harvesting for collective guilt. Those who do not belong are not linked and so they will miss their flights and if linked tangentially to be in the crowd, they escape with wounds and it is for them to learn the right lessons. They are God’s Laws, they are therefore, perfect.

They apply equally to all, regardless of the station of a person in life, rich, powerful or poor; of also beliefs. And ignorance is no excuse. Over millennia, teachers and prophets have been sent down to familiarise mankind with them. The knowledge of these times obliges us to ingrain it in our souls: As the seed, so the fruit. As the Bible states: “Do not be deceived; God is not mocked, for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap (Galatians 6:7); “As I have seen, those who plough iniquity, and sowtrouble, reap the same (Job 4: 8); For they sow the wind, and they shall reap whirlwind (Hosea 8: 7).

This Law manifesting the Will of the All Highest is more correctly called the Law of Reciprocal Action, working jointly with the Law of the Cycle which ensures that the end goes back to the beginning and the Law of Movement which sees to it that all Creation is in motion. Each one of us is individually a beneficiary of his or her good volition. The Will of the Most High is linked with the Justice and Love of God. They are inseparable, one from the other. The Will is expressed in the Laws in which are also found Justice borne out of Love. The higher knowledge of these times is not just important but urgent.