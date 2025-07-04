SuperStar Angélique Kidjo becomes First Black African on Hollywood Walk of Fame

SuperStar Angélique Kidjo becomes First Black African on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In a landmark recognition of her extraordinary career and cultural impact, Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo has become the first Black African performer to be selected for a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist was named among the 2026 class of honorees, joining an eclectic list of global stars including Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, and Shaquille O’Neal. With a music career spanning over 40 years and a catalogue of 16 acclaimed albums, Kidjo’s influence extends far beyond the stage.

She now stands alongside South African-born actress Charlize Theron as one of the few Africans to be celebrated on the iconic boulevard.

Beyond her music, Kidjo is widely respected for her humanitarian efforts. She serves as an ambassador for both UNICEF and Oxfam and leads the Batonga Foundation, an initiative dedicated to advancing education for girls across Africa.

