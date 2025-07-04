The elusive peace here and there. By Abdu Rafiu

Abdu Rafiu is the contributor of the Ram Column

There are no fewer than seven theatres of war in the world today which have invited more than our passing attention. I am referring to the major ones which have been in focus for a while, much more so currently. These are Russian versus Ukraine; Israel-Hamas War; the armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Syrian civil war; Sudan Civil War; Myanmar Civil War and Taiwan and the South China Sea tangle. Global Conflict Tracker puts the number of armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa zones at more than 45, listing the territories as Israel, Egypt, Cyprus, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Turkey, Yemen and Western Sahara. In the Middle East, Israel has her hands full in what have been described as “major conflicts happening today.” These are Israel-Palestian conflict, Gaza-Israel war; Israel-Lebanese conflict; Hezbollah -Israel conflict; Israel-Syrian border conflict; and Iran- Israel conflict. And hold it, the most frightening in the whole saga: The Geneva Academy monitor says there are in fact more than 110 armed conflicts, a few international with foreign involvement such as Russia versus Ukraine, Israel versus Iran and the conflict between United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan. And there is India and Pakistan.

According to Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, there are more than 45 armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa Zone, most of them non-international. They are largely conflicts by non-state actors and there are no foreign involvements by Western powers such as the on-going conflict in Syria which saw to the dethronement of King Bashar al-Assad who also doubled as President from 2000 to 2024.

In Africa, there are over 35 armed conflicts, but non-international in nature—in Burkina Faso; Cameroon;Central African Republic; Democratic Republic of Congo; Ethiopia; Mali; Mozambique; Senegal, Somalia and South Sudan. Nigeria is listed in this category by Geneva Academy.

In Asia, there are 21 armed conflicts, 19 of these non-international. They are Afghanistan; Pakistan; India, Myanmar and the Philippines. The remaining two are India versus Pakistan and between India and China.

In Latin America, there are six armed conflicts which Geneva Academy says, although non-international, are split between Mexico and Colombia. And the conflicts are activities of drug cartels and because of their level of organization and intensity of violence, they are being classified for the first time as armed organizations engaged in armed conflicts.

Because of the turmoil overcasting it, chaos and confusion in practically everywhere, the planet earth is seen from Above as an asylum and its human inhabitants sick almost beyond redemption, indeed for a great many, beyond redemption, despite helps afforded them over the ages at great costs by the Prophets, the Teachers of Mankind, the Son of God and the Envoy of God, the Son of Man. In the words of Dr. E. Walkhoff in his essay, “From World History During the Past 3,000 Years”: “…the affliction and misery of war, are only consequences of –signs of the divergence from the Will of God.” We are now in the proverbial End-Time and mankind are writing their final examinations. Assessment, that is, Judgment is the crowning of any examination.

Some of the helping Messengers of the All- Highest,the Creator, who appeared about the same time and were sent to different people were Lao-Tse (600 B.C) sent to China; Buddha (550 B.C.) sent to India; Zoroaster ((600 B.C.) sent to Persia that is today Iran; to Palestine, Prophet Jeremiah (630B.C.). Other Prophets were Elijah, (830 B.C.); Isaiah (720 B.C.),and Ezra (458). Prophet Mohammed was sent to Saudi Arabia in 571 A.D. Each of them fervently proclaimed truth even though the forms varied necessitated by the receptive capacity of the people among whom they were incarnated. Of course, we cannot forget Moses who proclaimed the Ten Commandments to a people, the Jews, he liberated from the yoke of the Egyptians and returned to their homeland in Palestine.

The Jews had long had the conviction in the One Eternal God, Jehovah, the Creator of all the worlds. This made them to surpass all contemporary nations. The Egyptians, their masters, were worshippers of the sun and other gods, became ill-disposed to them sensing their superiority on that account. And that was the beginning of hostilities till this day. As part of the tribulations the Jews went through, there was a period they were ruled by Persians, the Iranians of today until they were liberated by Alexander the Great (322B.C.) — the Iranians who are alleged by the Jews to have vowed to wipe out Israel from the face of the earth. After their liberation by Moses, their land flourished under King Saul (1000 B. C.) and King David (980 B.C.). King Solomon (950 B.C.) it was who raised the land to undreamt high; toa self-sufficient Kingdom. But then Solomon fell, putting his high tasks of being a powerful warrior for the Light to scorn. After his fall and death (925 B.C.), the Jewish tribes separated into the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, Israel to the North and Judah to the South with Jerusalem as capital.

The process of the World Judgment has begun in the form of awakening all that slumbers in everyone of us human beings or all that is dead which is translated to mean all the wrong-doing we have filed away, either in word, thought, volition or deeds believed to have been forgotten. Yet, the obstinate mankind is unable to recognise the purification sweeping through the lands, regarding it at best, as the new normal! I must make it plain that it is not all the dead, but all that is dead! If the fruits of the seeds now being planted are ripe even in the present time, they will be harvested as well. Through the enlightenment and authority of In the Light of Truth,the Grail Message by Abd-ru-shin, we have set out before us the process very clearly. It is stated in the Work as follows:

“But the Judgment is different from your conception of it. You know of a Book of Life which will be opened by the Judge of God at the appointed hour for each one!

“The Book of Life shows the names of all creatureswho have come to life, and nothing else.

“But the inscribed pages belonging to the great Book of Life, which shows the for and against of every single thought and every single deed of the individual, are the souls themselves, upon whom has been imprinted all that they have experienced or done in the course of their existence.

“The Judge can clearly read therein all the for and against. But again you also picture the reading wrongly. This too is much simpler than you try to imagine.

“The Judge does not order each soul to step separately before Him, before His Judgment Seat, but in the Name of God He sends His sword -thrusts into the universe! The sword-thrusts are radiations, which go forth and strike everything in Creation!

“Realise the great simplicity and amazing naturalness! The Judge does not send the rays consciously or intentionally to this one or that one; no, he simply sends them out at God’s Holy Command; for it is the Power of God, nothing else but His All-Holy Will could operate in this way!

“Thus the radiation-thrusts or radiations penetrate all Creation, but in such force as they have never been before.

“Nothing can hide from the effect! And thus in the Working of Creation, the Ray of Divine Power also strikes every soul at the appointed hour.

“When the Divine Ray, which is completely invisible to the human soul, falls upon it, everything that still clings to it must revive and also become manifest, active, thereby enabling the last link in the cycle to be closed, either pressing the soul down or raising it up.

“Whatever of wrong or evil such a soul in the course of its existence has already been thrown off, through redemptive experiences according to the Laws of Creation, is obliterated, and in such a way as if it had never been; thus it no longer clings to the soul, it is then no longer imprinted upon it. The soul is freed from it and pure, and therefore can suffer no harm from it.

“Only that which has not yet come to the closing of its cycle, and therefore still clings to and is connected with the soul, is forthwith driven to the closing of the cycle in the pressure of the Light, in that as it comes to life it reveals itself as it attempts to become active, and in so doing also receives the blow it deserves.

“The actual blows depend entirely on the strength of the individual volition which being released in the reciprocal action, is directed against the soul as the point of origin! Everything, be it good or evil, is now strengthened by the irresistible pressure of the Light and thrust back to the starting point, to the soul.

“And everything which otherwise, in the cumbersome movement of the condensed hardened environment of all human souls on earth, might still have required many thousands of years to close the cycle, is now., through the power of the blows from the Light, compressed into a few months in the impetus that is unexpected by mankind.

“Such is the manifestation of the World Judgment in its simple naturalness! This time it is the ‘Last Judgment’, so often proclaimed to you! But its manifestations are entirely different from what you thought. What was formerly proclaimed to you was given in pictures, because you would not otherwise have understood it at all.”

I have gone this far because of the importance of the subject, the conflicts everywhere, subject in which no human being should attempt to demonstrate his own limited knowledge but the one that is revealed for these times.

All kinds of bizarre things are happening everywhere; there are conflicts, there is economic collapse, all being trumpets of the judgment. There have been no fewer than 15 aircraft accidents since January, this year, up to 28 June, excluding the figurein the United States which is 60 and in which at least 188 people were killed. The London-bound Air India flight three weeks ago in India claimed 241 lives. While a great many are wont to still dismiss the horrors of these times as nothing unusual, indeed, at best the new normal, few have started to regard themin their intensification and acceleration as really very ominous. They have seen the happenings as the darkening of the world.

Indeed, in the conflicts, man has put himself in a bind. The features of wars if we may remind ourselves, are cruelty, mindless killings and destruction of property. For the period the conflict lasts it is a season of hate. A major feature of warfare is the arrogant display of sophisticated weaponry and fashioning from the oven of technology new ones. In the world of the unscrupulous and immature, in the world a nation is dedicated to wiping out another nation, will it not be foolish for potential targets to fold their hands? So, the competition for the latest arsenal continues. All minds are concentrated on seeking new technology and edifices of destruction to outshine the opponents, the “enemy” nation. All the killings and destruction are perpetrated, perpetrators gleefully and a triumphal feeling, believing that there are no consequences. And there are for every word, thought and action, in life hereafter. So, it is getting darker by the day.

There are two pictures circulating in the social media, depicting these times. One states in a most sobering message to whosoever may wish to listen: “The world is getting darker, make sure your lamp has oil, extra oil.” The other shows the state of the world, the division among mankind who recognise the existence of the Creator. In the instructive drawing are two arrows showing the division between those who “believe in God” and those who “obey God”. Those who “believe in God” fill their broad road to overflowing and those who follow the arrow directing those who obey God are seeing walking a narrow, lonely road lined with vegetation, with plant life! The narrow road is literally empty, with no more than four persons, yet it is the one that leads to salvation and life as it demands recognition of the Will of the Creator and heeding the Will which is meant in the arrow inscription as “I obey God”. That requires self-conquest leading to purity and ennoblement of the soul, which is the same as washing our dirty linen clean as we are admonished in the Revelation of John. By contrast the broad road is filled to overflowing. The decision to walk the broad road may have arisen from embracing false teachings and indolence of the sprit to subject these to the strictest examination. Walking the broad road could have arisen from crowd mentality, peer pressure or from ignorance, buffeted by the enticement of a jungle of concrete in the name of ornate mansions and skyscrapers, paved highwayswith totally absence of plant life but only the beckoning of glitters. Walking the broad road could have arisen from inordinate pursuit of power, money and influence beckoning in the horizon, but unmindful of its destination of emptiness and perdition. Such, indeed, is the state of our world. Theoil to the lamp can be found in higher and beneficial knowledge of these times, beaming light on life and existence. In the words of Lucien Siffrid: “Working on ourselves begins with the awakening of the spirit, and the awakening of the sleeping spirit reveals itself in the longing to find the light of pure truth. The radiations of the light of truth are present around us in thousands of ways—in the wonders of nature, in the beauty of true art, in works of pure love, in the voice of conscience, in the law of movement of the worlds, in the Creator’s power of life, and in whatever else bears witness to the honour of God in the great Creation.”