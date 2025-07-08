Retirement event in honor of Dr. Osagie Okunbor, Country Chairman of Shell in Nigeria.

On Tuesday, 24th June, 2025, the Shell Companies in Nigeria hosted a dinner at the Zuma Grill Restaurant, Transcorp Hilton Abuja to celebrate Dr. Osagie Okunbor’s retirement from Shell Group after 39 years of meritorious service. 10 years of those, he led as the Country Chairman of the Shell Companies in Nigeria & Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Amongst the distinguished public and private sector persons in attendance to honor him and his wife were: the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Hon Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas); Engr Gbenga Komolafe, CEO, NUPRC; Engr Farouk Ahmed, CEO, NMDPRA; Mr. Marno de Jong, Country Chairman Shell companies in Nigeri; Mr Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, Chairman of Julius Berger Plc (Nigeria); Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser on Energy to the President; Mr. Ronald Adams, MD, SNEPCO. Dr. Layi Fatona, Chairman, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd; Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa,OFR, Executive Chairman,Waltersmith Petroman Oil Ltd Group; Dr. Tajudeen Umar, Oil and Gas consultant; Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Founder, Germaine Auto Centre; Mr. Akan Udofia, Founder, Desicon Group; Mr Abubakar Ahmed, Corporate Relations Policy & Advocacy Manager, Shell Nigeria.

Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Oju of NESH Foundation attended the event and characterized it as “a fine evening of tributes for Nigeria’s oil and gas doyen.”