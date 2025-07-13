Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s former dictator and President, is dead

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, according to a statement released on Sunday by his former spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shehu confirmed:

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

Family sources revealed that Buhari had been undergoing medical care abroad and was recently discharged from an intensive care unit before his condition deteriorated. He had taken ill during what was described as a routine medical visit and remained under observation in the weeks leading up to his death. While the specifics of his illness were never disclosed, there had been hope that he was recovering.

A retired major general and one of Nigeria’s most prominent political figures, Muhammadu Buhari first led the country as a military ruler between 1983 and 1985. He later returned to power through the ballot, serving two terms as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

His civilian presidency was marked by a strong anti-corruption campaign, economic reforms, and persistent efforts to curb insurgency and insecurity in various parts of the country. Though his tenure was met with mixed reviews, Buhari remained a towering figure in Nigeria’s political history.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced shortly, even as tributes begin to pour in from political leaders, allies, critics, and citizens across the nation.