To our compatriot, Chris Asoluka. By Nkem Ekeopara

The news of your passing was a rude shock to me.

Let me recall that some years ago, I had a conversation with you about the travails of the Igbo in the Nigerian Project, especially since the “end” of the Nigeria-Biafra War and of course, since the return of civil rule in Nigeria. We reviewed the years. I did put you on the spot when we got to 2023. I pointedly asked you what will happen if an Igbo didn’t become the President of Nigeria that year. I don’t think you provided me with an acceptable and satisfactory answer. 2023 did finally come. I saw you in one of the campaign stumps of the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi — with Prof. Patrick Okedinachi Utomi of the Lagos Business School (LBS). I believe that campaign stump was in the great City of Calabar where the Scottish Missionary, Mary Slessor did her most magnificent and humanistic work when she stopped the killing of twins So, 2023 came and the rest is history.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nkem Ekeopara is a contributing editor of USAfricaonline.com

Your date of birth (DOB) May 1 reminds one of that remarkable day in 1889 when workers got the initial steps for freedom to unionize among other freedoms related to workers’ rights in Nigeria.

Your spouse, Nneka, is from Oba town in the present Anambra State, Southeastern Nigeria.; It is the Light of the Nation, appropriately. And this is for good reasons. The leading lights of our ancestry come from there. Beginning from the slave Boy and excellent Mariner, Olaudah Equano named Gustava Vassa, and baptized and Christened Jacob to the Great Zik of Africa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe.

Others include Francis Cardinal Arinze, Father CyprainTansi, Sir Louis Ojukwu, the former President of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Abyssinia Nwafor Orizu, (Senate President in the First Republic), Professor Kenneth Dike, (the First Vice Chancellor of the Premier College in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan), the Okigbo brothers, Pius, Bede and Chris, the Ekwueme brothers; Alex and Laz, Professor Chike Obi (Oku na-agbaOzala) and Ugonabo, Professor Chinualumogu A. Achebe, Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, Pharmacist/Author, Cyprian Ekwensi, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, Professor ABC Nwosu, and Professor Emmanuel U. Odigbo, Professor Clifford Ezeilo, Professor Anazodo, the Nwokolos, the Esmais, and the Mbanefos are all from Anambra. I believe Mazi F. C. Ogbalu and Mazi Obi of the Igbo State Union fame, serving as its President from 1951-1966 are from Anambra, too. The Olis, Dora Nkem Akunnyilis, the Oby Ezekwesilis, the Stella Okolis (EMZOR) of this world all come from Anambra.

My namesake, your dear brother, Cyril Asoluka was the best Right Winger in his days. My sports teacher Sir Tony a.k.a Sir “Severely”, who detected my talent in Football (Soccer) and tried to perfect me on that wing, today’s N0. 7 failed to achieve his aim, because it wasn’t God’s Will for me. To the Glory of God I lived the other life He destined for me.

Your older brother died in combat. I believe in the Enugwu Sector. He paid the supreme sacrifice like many others of his generation.

Your dear mother died under a beclouded circumstance. I believe that this very unfortunate and regrettable incident made it difficult for you to contribute optimally to the infrastructural needs of our community, Ihiagwa Ofo Asato.

Nwannem, ncha mere anyi! (Apologies to one of my seniors out there, Odogwu Ambrose Ehirim).

In war people die as once observed by the former President of United States, Bill Clinton. A reason why I say No More Wars!

Well, you lived well!

Adieu, Bro Chris!