Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna passenger train derails

Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna passenger train derails

A passenger train heading from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, morning, causing several coaches to overturn and sparking panic among commuters.

Arise News reported that the incident occurred along the busy corridor shortly after the train left Abuja around 11 a.m. The derailment threw the journey into chaos as passengers rushed to escape in fear and confusion.

The exact cause of the mishap remains unknown, and there has been no official confirmation of possible injuries or fatalities.

Military personnel were said to have been dispatched to the site to help evacuate stranded passengers. Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

