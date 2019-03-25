Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com

Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is disputing the outcome of a key contest in the latest supplementary elections. PDP insists its candidate, Abba Yusuf, is the rightful winner of the Kano state governorship election rather than APC incumbent and President Buhari’s controversial ally Governor Ganduje.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiya claims its candidate Abba Yusuf, won the Kano state governorship election since March 9, 2019, having fulfilled the constitutional requirement of securing the highest number of votes and 25% in two-thirds of the northern state. It was overturned by INEC. PDP dismissed the latest supplementary election in Kano as “a national disgrace… to award results to the APC candidate.” Adding that no one can “cow or force the Kano people to abandon their resolve for a new governor in Abba Yusuf.”