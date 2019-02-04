AFRICAEDITORS PICKNEWS

#BokoHaram unleashes “devastating attack”, kills 60 in north east Nigeria

Boko Haram has killed at least 60 people in a “devastating” attack on the north-eastern Nigerian border town of Rann, reports Amnesty International, calling it one of the deadliest assaults by the extremist group in its nearly decade-long insurgency.

Fighters on motorcycles drove through the town near the Cameroon border on Monday morning, setting houses on fire and killing people left behind, the international rights group said in a series of Twitter posts.

The fighters also chased residents fleeing the “massive attack” and killed several outside town.

Amnesty published satellite imagery that it said showed “hundreds of burned structures.” wire reports/

