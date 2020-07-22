Bombshell! Coronavirus is the “Trump virus” – Pelosi

Loading...

In a critical blow in their almost 43 months war of words and snub, the U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from California, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 called the coronavirus the “Trump virus.” The soft-spoken but influential power-player and grand mother amplified her comments during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “So what you’re saying is that thousands of Americans have died because of what the president has done or not done. Is that what you’re saying?” Blitzer asked.

“Yeah. Yes, that’s what I’m saying,” Pelosi affirmed.

“I think with the president’s comments today, he has recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition that this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it gets better because of his inaction and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus,” Pelosi added.

“Well, what do you mean when you say the ‘Trump virus,'” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked the liberal lioness of the Congress.

“The Trump virus,” Pelosi repeated with serious emphasis. “If he had said months ago ‘Let’s wear a mask, let’s socially-distance’ instead of having rallies or political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead. He’s the president of the United States, instead of being a bad example, making it like a manhood thing not to wear a mask.”

On the clash of science and the beliefs of most of President Donald Trump’s supporters, Pelosi insisted that “A briefing on the coronavirus should be about science and that is something that the president has ignored. It should be about governance and now he’s finally embracing saying ‘OK, it’s OK to wear a mask.’ So I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus.”

On his part, since March 2020, Trump has always referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus.” But the battle-tested legislator from the San Francisco area seems to have become the first person to have turned the table on teflon Trump. •By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of Houston-based USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com

