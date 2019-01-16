BrkNEWS: 12 killed as al-Shabaab TERRORISTS bomb, gun rampage Nairobi hotel

A deadly terrorist attack unfolded a few hours ago in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi — with at least 12 persons killed and about 20 injured in the attack when al-Shabaab terrorists launched a bomb and gun rampage on the DusitD2 upscale hotel complex.

The coordinated assault began with an explosion that targeted three vehicles outside a bank, and a suicide bombing in the hotel lobby that severely wounded a number of guests, said Kenya’s national police chief, Joseph Boinnet.

Survivors reported hearing a shattering blast and saw people mowed down by gunmen as they sat in a cafe. Victims were left lying on tables, bleeding.

The devastating attack was carried out by the same terrorist organization that killed 67 people at a nearby shopping centre in 2013. USAfricaonline.com with AP/wire/report

In this still taken from security camera footage an armed attacker walks in the compound of the hotel.