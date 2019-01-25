BrkNews: 2019 power play changes as Buhari swears in Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica [Houston] & USAfricaonline.com



Unfolding into his 2019 power play, Nigeria’s President and former military dictator has sent political shockwaves into the polity with his decision a few minutes ago to Buhari swear in Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Tanko Mohammed, a legal scholar, from Bauchi State was sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja; following President Muhammadu Buhari’s extraordinary decision to suspend Chief Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON (born 22 December 1950). He has been the Chief Justice of Nigeria since 2017.

Nigeria’s presidential election is set for February 16, 2019; and according to the USAfrica News Index for January 1-25, 2019, civil society groups and opposition political parties, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo have alleged that Buhari and his ruling APC plan to rig the election through the “intimidation of the judiciary” and other sectional and nepotistic appointments..