Buhari, open dialogue with IPOB, Biafra agitators – Ohaneze

As agitation by several radical groups continue to push for regional independence — away from Nigeria, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has called on the federal government to negotiate with the proscribed members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, (MASSOB) and other Biafra agitators as an effective mechanism to end the agitation.

However he noted that “We are surprised at the meeting between federal government represented by minister of Interior Abdul-Rahman Dambazau and the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) where a huge carrot was thrown to the herdsmen group to help stop kidnapping and tackle insecurity and clashes between herdsmen and farmers”.

According to the president general of the organisation, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, May 30th when the Biafra agitators would be celebrating Biafra day offers an opportunity for the retired General Buhari-led federal government to dialogue with the agitators.

“It was gathered that N100bn was mapped out for the group to tackle youth restiveness, so federal government should extend the same gesture of N100bn to the leadership of MASSOB and IPOB. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander”.