



Special to USAfrica (Houston). USAfricaonline.com @USAfricaLive @Chido247

April 26, 2019 will be enroute London; as per the presidency’s announcement that “… President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”

The coalition of Nigerian political parties (CUPP) national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, told Punch newspaper (Lagos) that since his trips were funded with taxpayers’ money, the President should disclose the reason for his latest travel instead of tagging it a private visit.

He said, “The President is taking Nigerians for granted. He does whatever he likes without bothering about anybody. After spending over a year outside the country in the last four years, he has again embarked on what he called a private visit with the taxpayers’ money.

“The man is not doing anything. The country is on autopilot. The country has been on autopilot since he took over and it is still on autopilot.

“If he is going for regular medicals, he should be bold enough to tell us. If he is going on holiday, he should also tell us because his trips are funded with taxpayers’ money.

“It is clear that the country does not have a competent leader. The job of the President is a 24 hours job but this man is not doing this job.”



The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, noted, “The President is not travelling as an individual. He is travelling as the President of Nigeria who was elected by Nigerians in 2015 to lead them. “He is not going to the UK on a commercial airline; but on a presidential jet that is being maintained by taxpayers. Nigerians are going to be responsible for his welfare and the welfare of those who are going with him. The President should, therefore, open up and tell Nigerians his itinerary in the UK. Is he going on holiday? Is he going for medicals? Who are those who will be his guests there and where will he visit? Is he going on a short break? These are not too much to tell the people, especially by a man who preaches integrity and always claims that his government has nothing to hide.”



USAfrica readers may recall that on June 28, 2017, we posted on USAfricaonline.com the position and prayer of the Nigerian Anglican Church leadership who advised him to resign if he can no longer perform the duties of his office, due to ill health.

“The synod thereby prays God to grant him divine healing. The synod, however, observes that in the event where the President is unable to discharge his duties and or perform the functions of his office owing to ill health, he is enjoined to resign from the office.”

This position was part of the decisions made by the Nigerian Anglican Church during its 3rd session of the 16th Synod, held at the Christ Redemption Church, Enugu, first week of June 2017.

In a communiqué issued and signed by the Archbishop of the Enugu Province and Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Ven. Augustine Orah, the Synod Secretary and the Registrar, attorney H.B.C Ogboko, the Church underlined its point that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health, which has kept him out of office for long, [has been] impeding the growth of the nation.”

Unless there are major, unmanageable health problems, I do not imagine Nigeria’s former military dictator Buhari “stepping aside.” Plus, unless the PDP proves cases of Buhari’s APC alleged rigging and violations of voting rules, Buhari will be sworn-in to begin a second 4-year term on May 29, 2019. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston…