USAfrica BrkNEWS: IPOB order impacts Buhari’s visit to Aba; keke drivers missing

By Chido Nwangwu @usafricalive @Chido247

USAfricaonline.com correspondents in the business city and politically active metropolis of Aba in Abia State of Nigeria are reporting that the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), only 14 hours earlier on Monday night, to observe a mini sit-at-home protest during President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing visit is affecting movement and attendance.

Many members of retired Gen. Buhari’s All Progressives Congress in Aba, a minority and number 3 party as reflected in the 2015 presidential election votes in Abia, are facing some transportation difficulties as the utility ‘Keke’ motorbikes are observing the IPOB call.

At the time. of this reporting by USAfrica hundreds of APC members are being bused to the Enyimba/Aba sports stadium by their party for the rally with Buhari. His first task took place at the Ariara market where he commissioned a power generation project.

At the rally, he is expected to present the APC candidate for Abia Governor, Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah and its Senate candidate for Abia north, former Gov. Orji Uzor Kalu, and the other key candidates.

Former President of the Senate of Nigeria, Chief Ken Nnamani is the APC Leader for the south east.

